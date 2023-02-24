Old school angler gets a look at 21st Century ice fishing

In an “On the outside” column a few years ago I described myself as an “old-school ice angler” — a guy who cut holes wit a spud, checked the depth with a weight attached to an alligator clip and fished from a deck chair on the ice.
No underwater cameras, Vexilar fish finders, power augers or heated shelters for me. I liked my fishing uncomplicated.
Things began to change when I did a story last winter on Joe Hartoon and DJ Goines, who actually camped out on the ice overnight.
Fish finders, power ice augers, underwater TVs — these guys had all the bells and whistles. I had to admit it looked pretty good.
This winter, I decided further investigation was needed. I joined John Knapp and DJ Goines out on Lake Mitchell to get another look at what ice angling in the 21st Century was like.
Let’s begin with the hole-digging. The last half-dozen years, the electric auger has surpassed the gas-powered auger as the angler favorite.
John attached his DeWalt power drill to the shaft of his auger, turned it on and its 8-inch bit bored through a foot of ice in about five seconds.
John noted that, “Your power drill needs at least a 20 volt battery and must be brushless. Off a single charge, I can get about 25 to 40 holes cut depending on the thickness of the ice. The blade will probably never need to be sharpened,” he added.
After he had dug several holes, John uncoiled his MarCum TV camera and dropped it down the hole. Many anglers set up a camera in one hole and sit watching the screen while fishing out of the other.
John noted that “Fish are curious. They swim up to the screen to check it out. Once a bass came up and inhaled the camera. Then it spit it out. Another time a big northern charged toward it. I pulled it up quick. I didn’t want to have it sever the line or have to pry open its mouth to get my camera back.”
John noted that in a lake like Mitchell, he can see about 10 feet and that he gets about 5-6 hours on a single battery charge.
As John moved about drilling holes, he kept looking at his phone. Working from a Navionics app, he was able to see the lake bottom contours as he walked.
John said “I have it set to shade out all areas over 11 feet deep and since most weed growth stops at about 10 feet, this app helps me to locate the weed edges and drop offs.” I noted that the screen was dotted with colored dots, indicating spots he marked from previous trips.
Outside DJ’s ice tent, I noticed a platform holding a rod arched over a hole.
According to DJ this was a “Celsius Jaw Jacker Automatic Hook Setter and Rod Holder.”
When a pike or walleye grabs the minnow below the ice, this trips the Jaw Jacker release and the rod pops up setting the hook.
“It’s really fun seeing that rod jump,” said DJ “When you grab it, you can feel the full force of that fighting fish because it’s just below your feet.”
“Let me show you what we rig up at night,” DJ continued as he handed me a small plastic box called a Blue Tipz.”
“We attach these to our tip ups at night,” said JP. “When we get a flag, we an see the blue light on our tip up and a signal is sent to our phone. Here, I’ll show you,” he went on, My phone is in the tent over there. Watch what happens when I rip the sensor.” As he did that, from the tent a loud voice yelled ‘Tip Up.’ “We don’t even have to look outside to know we have a fish.” added DJ
I noted a hard plastic case sitting on DJ’s sled that was big enough to hold a baritone saxophone.
He flipped it open revealing several ice rods all rigged and each with its own foam divider. Boxes of ice lures lined the sides.
The case, made by Flambeau Outdoors, was the most luxurious tackle box I had ever seen and a big improvement to my tangle of lures housed in my gear boxes that lay with my ice rods in the bottom on my sled.
I learned a lot on my afternoon with DJ and John. And it cost me some money. I now own an ION electric power auger, the first new auger I have ever purchased.
After using it these past weeks, I don’t care if I never have to spud open a hole again.
It looks like this old-school ice angler is on his way to becoming a 21st Century fisherman.
