LAKE CITY — The last time Klaudia O’Malley participated in the Greatest Fourth in the North road race she was about 7 years old. That was 15 years or so ago.
On Tuesday morning, though, Klaudia returned to Lake City. The former McBain All-Stater in track and cross country and current All-American runner at Grand Valley State University was among the 400-plus runners and walkers who took part in the 2023 Greatest Fourth race that weaves through the woods and along the Lake Missaukee beach before winding down Main Street to the finish line adjacent to the city park downtown.
“I had the opportunity to run in this today and thought, why not?” Klaudia said after finishing as the female 5K champion in 17:57.
Klaudia, who is currently enrolled in graduate school at GVSU for occupational therapy, has one more season of eligibility left in cross country and two more seasons in track. She took a few weeks off to let her body recuperate following the busy 2023 outdoor track season and is now gradually increasing the intensity of her training in preparation for the start of the cross country season in August.
She viewed Tuesday’s 5K race as a way of gauging where she was in her training regimen.
“My coach said to stay in control and not to go all out and that’s how I approached it,” she said.
“I felt decent today. My goal was to at least get in the 19’s.”
Klaudia, 22, did that and more. Her main mission Tuesday was getting in a good workout and she achieved that goal. She also enjoyed the 5K course and being part of the atmosphere of the Greatest Fourth event.
“It’s a flat course, nice out and back and it’s well-marked,” she said. “The final stretch (on Main Street) is fun with everyone yelling and cheering.”
Klauda lives in Allendale year-round but enjoys coming north to visit her parents, Tim and Tasha, as well as her siblings and friends as time allows. She is employed during the summer as a residential living assistant at Harmony Homes helping those with autism and she also works two other jobs part-time.
