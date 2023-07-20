TUSTIN — Golf largely is an individual sport.
Sure, you can compete for a team or play with a group in one event or another but at it’s basic level, it’s just you, your clubs, a ball and the course.
Sam Kanouse knows that and enjoys it, but he also enjoys the camaraderie the sport affords while on the course with other players.
The recent Pine River High School graduate has played for the better part of his young life and his parents, Ken and Jeryl Kanouse, own Tustin Trails Golf Course.
So, it’s kind of natural that Sam enjoys the sport and he’s pretty good at it.
So good that he was recently named First Team All-State in Division 4 by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association — without a team.
Pine River does not sponsor golf and attempts to co-op with another area school haven’t gone through for various reasons.
So Sam has competed as an individual the last couple of years in high school boys’ tournaments that would allow him to play.
What would have been his freshman season was wiped out by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools closed in March 2020 and no spring sports season was held.
As a sophomore, with no chance to compete for Pine River, Kanouse went on his own. “As a sophomore, I played in a few through Big Rapids and Traverse City Central and then each year since then, I probably played one or two more,” Kanouse said. “This year, I personally messaged a half-dozen coaches before the season looking to get into tournaments.
“I got to play 13 different rounds at 11 tournaments.”
He finished those tournaments with a scoring average of 75.6 for 18 holes. Kanouse took first with an 81 at the Frostbite Open hosted by Manton at Emerald Vale and his best round came May 6 at the Gaylord Invitational on The North Course at TreeTops where he took third overall with a 69.
Through those tournaments and competing in the very strong Traverse City Junior Golf Association in the summer, Kanouse has made friends and that makes the game more enjoyable.
“I was really nervous because those guys go play in a big tournament with some of the best teams in the state when all of them have their buddies and their team and I’m just going in by myself,” Kanouse said. “It was pretty nerve-wracking at first but eventually I met a few people through it and that helped a lot.”
His game got him noticed and Kanouse finished with the seventh-highest scoring average in Division 4 — where Pine River would be classified if it had a team — despite not competing in the MHSAA tournament.
MHSAA rules currently do not allow an individual to be eligible for regional and state competition without a home school that sponsors that sport. That led Kanouse to believe he’d finish out of the running for any type of all-state honors.
“I was as high as second after my last tournament but I was thinking in my head and kind of telling myself that I wasn’t going to make it without being able to play in regionals or the state finals,” Kanouse said. “I figured (the coaches) would vote against it and I was going to get screwed out of that, too.
“It’s an honor for sure to get it.”
Just getting a chance was all Kanouse wanted or needed.
It’s similar to how he got his start in competitive golf — one of the two things he loves being involved in.
“My two favorite things to do are golf and hunt,” he laughed. “It’s two of the most challenging things you can do. I just love how precise you have to be and how much you have to work at it.
“All of the people here have always been really good to me. The first year I was golfing…I was probably 5 or 6 and I came in to play in a match on a Thursday morning one time. No one wanted to play with me but there was one guy who took me, we ended up doing pretty well. Ever since then, everyone has been really, really good to me. The camaraderie here is as much fun as the golf itself.”
Ken Kanouse golfed at Freeland High School and then for a time at Saginaw Valley State University.
One of the things he enjoyed the most were his teammates and while he’s frustrated Sam never got that experience, he’s also very appreciative of how the prep golf community has stepped up.
“I played in three state championships in high school and I remember those occasions with my teammates,” Ken Kanouse said.
“I was fortunate enough to play at Saginaw Valley the year when we finished fourth in the nation.
“Being around those guys was something special. I really missed that (Sam) didn’t get a chance to compete for a team, especially if he’s going to play collegiate golf. We’re so thankful for the coaches and athletic directors that have graciously afforded Sam the opportunity to play. Even though we met some resistance, there’s a lot of good going on in the game.”
Sam plans to take a year off from school and then pursue playing golf in college in 2024-25.
He’s heard from smaller colleges here and there about playing but nothing solid has come up.
