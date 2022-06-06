CADILLAC — Make it two in a row.
And maybe the chance for a little bit of revenge.
Cadillac claimed its second straight Division 2 girls’ soccer district title, beating Petoskey 3-0 in the finals at the CASA fields on Saturday.
The win sends the Vikings (16-3-4 overall) into regional semifinal play Tuesday at Cedar Springs High School against Spring Lake (16-2-1). It was the Lakers who beat Cadillac in double overtime in a regional final last season.
For a large core group of seniors, winning one last time on the home pitch meant a lot.
“I mean, it’s everything,” Cadillac senior midfielder Lindsay Meier said. “We’ve been together for a long time.
“(Winning it) is a very good feeling, obviously. We got up early and that helped a lot.”
Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel got to celebrate her second district title in as many years as a coach, so Saturday was special to her, too, because it all came together.
“This Viking team is so talented,” she said. “My hope for them was put all of the individual pieces together and I think we did that.
“I am very proud of the way the girls played.”
Cadillac had beaten Petoskey twice during the Big North Conference season but weren’t bothered by the cliche that it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season.
“We just kind of shrugged it off,” Meier said. “We’re like, ‘no, were going to beat them again.’ If you’re the better team, we’re going to prove we’re the better team again and I think we did that.”
It was Meier who opened the scoring in the 18th minute Saturday off an assist from Abby Kovacevich.
Cadillac took a huge 2-0 lead in the 34th minute when Avery Mickelson took a free kick that was directed into the goal by a Petoskey player.
It stayed that way until the final minute of the game when Jenna Stahlecker headed in a corner kick from Meier for the third goal.
Jazmin Angell made six saves in recording the shutout in goal.
“Everyone gave tremendous effort and fought for everything,” Weitzel said.
“Our defensive line has been strong all season and they played lights out.
“We also had strong attacks on the offensive end and had some great possession through the midfield, especially in the first half.”
Game time against Spring Lake on Tuesday at Cedar Springs is 5 p.m.
Forest Hills Central and East Grand Rapids meet in the second regional semifinal at 7 p.m. The finale is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
