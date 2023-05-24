LAKE CITY — That was close.
Really close.
Lake City’s boys repeated as Highland Conference track and field champions but not without a fight from Manton in the Championship Meet Tuesday at Pine River High School.
The Trojans, who went unbeaten in the dual-meet portion of the season, took first Tuesday with 138 points while the Rangers were a close second at 135 and Beal City third at 100. Evart (77) took fourth, Northern Michigan Christian (57) fifth, McBain (50.5) sixth and Pine River (22) ninth.
“I am proud of the guys’ conference championship and it was a total team effort,” Lake City coach Nathan Nederhood said. “It was a Highland Conference championship where every point was a must.”
Senior sprinter Dayne Blair paced the Trojans with firsts in the 100-meter dash in 11.09 seconds and 200 dash in 23.16 seconds while he also took second in the 400 in 53.96 seconds. Enzo Ramalho took first in the 1600 at 4:42.95 while the foursome of Blair, Tyler Brown, Robbie Root and Tavin Miller took first in the 400 relay in 45.27 seconds.
Rowland Ball took first in the shot put at 48-feet, 8-inches and second in the discus at 132-4 while Marcus Booms was second in the pole vault at 12-0. The Trojans also took second in the 3200 relay in 9:17.48.
Manton’s Nolan Moffit won the 800 in 2::07.32 and the the 400 dash in 51.41 seconds while Robert Dykhouse won the 3200 in 10:26.11. The Rangers’ foursome of Zander Johnigan, Luke Pettengill, Logan Baker and Moffit took first in the 1600 relay in 3:34.61, as well.
Evart’s 800 relay of Steven Gascoigne, Kamden Darling, Dakobe White and Marcel White took first in 1:34.88 while NMC’s Isaac Bowden won the pole vault at 13-6 and McBain’s Ben Rodenbaugh won the high jump at 6-2.
Pine River won the 3200 relay in 9:06.32 with the foursome of Ethan Baker, Scott Slocum, Gavin Kelso and Brody Swanson.
Things weren’t as close on the girls’ side as McBain repeated as champions after sweeping the regular season and totaling 117.5 points to easily take first Tuesday. Lake City was second at 105, Manton third at 97, Pine River fifth at 88 and Evart seventh at 27.
The Ramblers used their depth and top-end talent to score those points.
“I think these ladies have exceeded my expectations for them already this season,” McBain girls coach Susan Maloney said. “They just keep amazing me with how well they do.
“Our throwers really stepped up and so did our relays. I though Peyton (Grant) ran a great race to beat the Beal City girl in the 200 and Analiese (Fredin) was just steady all night.”
Peyton Grant won the 200 dash in 26.48 seconds while Kahli Heuker won the 800 in 2:34.51 and Analiese Fredin won the 300 hurdles in 49.16 seconds.
Isabel Rozeveld won the discus at 114-0 and Sydney Heuker took the long jump at 14-10. McBain also won three of the four relays. Gabi VerBerkmoes, Fredin, Sydney Heuker and Grant won the 800 relay in 1:51.74 while VerBerkmoes, Fredin, Aubrey VandePol and Grant won the 1600 relay in 4:!6.78. Kahli Heuker, VandePol, Haley Miller and Chelsi Eisenga won the 3200 relay in 10:52.14.
For Lake City, Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 5-0 while Sadie Larson won the 100 hurdles in 16.78 seconds.
For Manton, Chloe Colton won the 1600 in 5:43.61 and the 3200 in 13:06.77 while Mattie LaFreniere won the pole vault at 9-0. Manton’s 400 relay of Kaitlyn Carter, Madison Morris, LaFreniere and Melina Bates took first in 53.59 seconds, as well.
“Chloe looked outstanding tonight and per her usual, she ran the big four distance races,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “With her toughest race being the 800, she went in ranked fifth and finished second. She also cruised her way to a first-place finish in both the 1600 and 3200. It was a very fitting way for her to close out her Highland career.
“Aubrie Stahl and Madison Cockeram both stepped up in the throws and performed very well for us with Makayla (Gowell) out. Special shout out to Kadence Wurm for having a huge PR in the 1600 by 23 seconds. It’s great to see things starting to click for her.”
FRANKFORT — Buckley’s boys took third and the girls fourth in the Northwest Conference Championship Meet at Frankfort High School.
Benzie Central won the title on the boys’ side with 155 points while Kingsley was second at 140 and the Bears third at 86.
Buckley went 1-2 in the sprints Jake Romzek won the 100 dash in 11.56 seconds and Nick Simon was second at 11.67. They flipped the order in the 200 as Simon won in 22.55 seconds and Romzek was second at 23.23.
Both were on the 800 relay that took first in 1:31.45 while Bears also won the 1600 relay (Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Kyle Deshasier and Garret Ensor) in 3:38.66 and the 3200 relay (Matt Bentley, Pasbjerg, Ensor, Kulawiak) in 8:27.96.
Deshasier also took third in the 400 dash in 54.34 seconds.
Kingsley won the title on the girls’ side with 152 points while Frankfort was second at 135, Benzie Central third at 90 and Buckley fourth at 61.
Junior standout Aiden Harrand won the 800 in 2:12.51 and the 1600 in 4:57.60 while Brooklynn Frazee won the 400 dash in 1:03.40.
The foursome of Frazee, Addisen Harrand, Kinsey Peer and Aiden Harrand won the 1600 relay in 4:12.84 while Taylor Matthews won the shot put at 33-3.5.
