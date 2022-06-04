MCBAIN — A year ago, it was the euphoria of finally breaking through.
This time around, they want more.
Northern Michigan Christian won its second straight Division 4 girls soccer district title, beating Buckley 5-0 Friday at home in the title match.
The win sends the Comets (18-0-1) into regional semifinal play Tuesday at the CASA fields in Cadillac against Harbor Springs. Game time is 5 p.m.
NMC won its first district title as a program last spring before being eliminated by perennial power North Muskegon in the regional opener.
“I think it’s really special that we’ve done it two years in a row and it means a lot, especially being a senior,” NMC’s Maggie Yount said. “I definitely think we’re more confident.
“We were a pretty young, inexperienced team last year and now this is our second year with (coach) Jen (VanNoord). She’s really helped us develop our skills and our teamwork. We’ve come a long way and we’ve become super close as a team.”
VanNoord knows the next level up after spending a number of years coaching in Cadillac and says the goal now is to put NMC on that map when it comes to the next steps of Division 4.
“Our goals are bigger this year than just winning the district,” VanNoord said.
“We want to win one at the next level, too. We are excited to play in the regional and we need to have a better showing than last year.
“That’s our focus…to be able to prove that we can play at that next level.”
NMC entered district play as a heavy favorite and while that’s a role the Comets are still getting used to, VanNoord said they way her team started Friday’s finale made her feel a lot better.
NMC struggled in the first half Wednesday against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart but found the groove early Friday against Buckley.
“Even though you’re supposed to win it, you still have to go prove it on the field,” VanNoord said. “We knew Buckley would be prepared for us they’re well-coached, good team and they’re not going to quit.
“Right from when we stepped on the field, we played so well that I think that helped us all relax and just keep playing well. We passed very well right from the start and I felt like we were calm and didn’t panic. On Wednesday, we were just very uncertain of ourselves.”
The Comets started strong as Jada VanNoord scored just 6:18 into the game off an assist from Kylee Winkle.
Sofia Rubio scored four minutes later off an assist from Jada VanNoord before Paige Ebels scored with 22:16 left in the first half off an assist from VanNoord for a commanding 3-0 lead.
Ebels put NMC up 4-0 with 12:45 remaining in the contest off an assist from Kate Krick before VanNoord finished the hat trick with 11:35 to go off another assist from Krick.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal for NMC, stopping four shots.
