When you’ve got kids, or in our case, grandkids, you’re always trying to come up with ideas for excursions. And after you’ve been numerous times to area playgrounds and parks, you begin to range farther from home.
That’s what led to our trip to the Grass River Nature Area (GRNA). Located about 50 miles north near Lake Bellaire, the GRNA features 7 miles of trails with 1 ½ of those miles being boardwalk.
“Boardwalk’ was the magic word. Ruben and Josie love running on our dock and this would be like the longest dock they’ve ever seen.
When we arrived, I discovered the GRNA had much more to offer than just a trail system, it also had bathrooms (which is pretty darn important when you are traveling with kids.), a large parking lot and an Education Center.
Inside the Center, two staff persons were picking up various fur samples spread out over tables that had been used in a talk about animals native to the area. This program was an activity for their summer day camp for kids ages 6-11.
I talked with Arlene Westhoven, a naturalist, who directs the Arts and Crafts Program at the GRNA.
She noted that,” We try to have a variety of projects and materials available to serve all ages. If you check out our website you will be able to see what’s coming up, but we’re also ready to provide activities for drop-ins.”
On this sunny day, Ruben and Josie were eager to get out and explore the boardwalk. But first we made a stop at the Fairy Garden near the trailhead. Josie, who was four, was intrigued by the tiny houses, figures, and gardens made from wood, sticks, and pebbles. It’s an evolving garden as visitors are encouraged to leave a small rock, a painted stick, or a roughly built dwelling, at the edge of the trail.
From the Fairy Village, we walked beneath a hardwood forest of maple and aspen mixed with spruce and pine. When we reached the wetland and the boardwalk began, the kids were primed to run. I reminded them that everyone else had the right-of-way and that they were to drop to a walk when they encountered others on the trail. Since it was June, the swamp creatures, except for an occasional single note cry of the green frog, were silent. But peering over the railing and poking into the swampy ground with sticks we managed to see a couple frogs.
The Grass River Natural Area is truly a nature center. According to its website, it has 400 species of plants, 49 species of mammals and 147 species of birds. These are best viewed at dawn and dusk, and especially in the spring.
The boardwalk led us out to the Grass River, where we found several kayaks that could be rented from the Grass River Center and launched from a ramp into the river. It was at this ramp that we discovered the GRNA several years ago. Starting from Lake Bellaire one rainy October afternoon, Cyndy and I paddled our canoe down the Grass River and came upon the boat ramp. Intrigued, we pulled in and walked some of the boardwalk. The boards were slick with rain so we only went a short distance.
While the vast majority of the 35,000 who visit the GRNA each year stick to the trails, the paddling options are worth checking out. Most might be satisfied with taking their kayak or canoe a few miles up and down the Grass River, but for the hardier souls, there’s the 11 mile round trip to Bellaire or a 6-mile round trip to Torch Lake and back. Those bringing their own paddlecraft will find public accesses on Lake Bellaire and Clam Lake. If you’d like to leave the routing to others, sign up (adults only) for a guided paddling tour.
Origins of the Grass River Natural Area go back to the late 1960s when developers were buying up land and filling wetlands for home sites. In 1969 hundreds of community members, businesses, and foundations, concerned about losing this land, held fundraisers. Local and national nature conservancies got involved in saving the land. The GRNA was dedicated in 1977 and the Nature Center was built in 2011. Today it is staffed by 10 employees, 4 that are full-time and a cadre of volunteers numbering more than 100.
It is open year-round from dawn to dusk, though the Nature Center has reduced hours in the off-season. Their website, www.grassriver.org has a calendar full of scheduled activities including, tapping maple trees, animal tracking, wildflower hikes, birding walks, owl prowls as well as winter ski and snowshoe hikes.
While the boardwalks get the most attention, the 2 ½ miles of upland trails, the Chippewa, Nipissing, and Algonquin, running through forest and meadows might be the favorites of those who like to ski or snowshoe or are seeking to get off-the beaten track.
On our trip with Ruben and Josie, we explored every boardwalk, took a snack break at the viewing stand overlooking the Grass River and dropped sticks off the bridge over Finch Creek spooking small fish that I assumed were trout. The kids loved it. No doubt a return trip is in order, but our next visit will likely be in the spring when trees are budding, the frogs are croaking, and the bird songs emanate from every corner of this forest and wetland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.