On the outside: The best place to find bears is right here

“There’s more bears living in the Mitchell Swamp than anywhere else in the Lower Peninsula.”
For me, living on the edge of the Mitchell Swamp, that was an eye-popping fact. If the densest population of bears are living on my doorstep, it seemed like a fact I’d like to check out. And that’s how I ended up talking to Vern Richardson, the Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist for this area.
Vern pulled out some bear population charts and a map showing where bears had been harvested during recent hunting seasons.
The greatest density of pinpoints marking bear kills was immediately west and south of Lake Mitchell as well as up in the northeastern part of the state. In recent years between 20 to 40 bears have been harvested each season in Wexford County with most coming west and south of Lake Mitchell. The number of hunting permits issued is based on estimates of the bear population.
Looking at a chart that tallied the estimated number of bears in the Lower Peninsula, I noted that in 1992 there were 500 to 1,000 bears. The number kept climbing reaching about 2,300 in 2022. That seems about right when you consider that almost everyone whose been living in the Cadillac area will have a bear story to tell of busted bird feeders, sightings of bears on the highway, or surprise encounters in the woods.
On at least three occasions when I’ve been running out west of Lake Mitchell, I’ve seen bears. Each time as soon as they detected my presence, they sprinted away. That’s a typical bear response to humans. Unless you’re sitting by a food source, bears want nothing to do with you.
That may be why the Mitchell Swamp is home to so many bears. That swamp provides a tremendous amount of bear food. After a winter hibernating, bears feast on skunk cabbage, one of the first plants to emerge in the spring. Along with adult bears, there’s cubs born in the dens over the winter that are now needing food as well.
Surveys done by the DNR and Forest Service show whereas most sows will have one or two cubs, it is not uncommon for our local bears to have three, four, or even five cubs. This can be attributed to the many red oak trees found in Wexford County Acorns are a prime food for bears fattening up for winter.
An ever-increasing population of bears in the swamp, creates a problem. Bears are not herd animals. They need to spread out and claim territory. To address this need, Ruth Ann French, who worked with the DNR as a wildlife specialist, realized the importance of establishing wildlife corridors.
The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy began to work about 20 years ago to secure easements to create bear corridors so animals can expand their range. French points out that “bear corridor” is somewhat of a misnomer as these travel routes are used by numerous animals including bobcats, coyotes, and foxes.
Working with Larry Visser, a DNR wildlife researcher, and Chris Schumaker from the Forest Service who monitored the bears, Ruth Ann harnessed CALC’s resources. From maps of the area French, Steve Cunningham and Tom Harris determined where easements were needed and then worked to secure them.
Steve Cunningham, noted out that “It’s the animals that choose the corridors, often woodlands and lowland drainages. The bears establish the corridor and the easement protects it. Male bears need a large territory. The bear corridor allows them to spread out,” added Cunningham. “As land is cleared for homes or turned into farm fields, corridors disappear and the number of bear and human encounters will increase.”
A survey taken some years ago showed that auto collisions, illegal killings and nuisance killings together account for 41% of bear mortality. While that survey can’t be verified, along the bear corridor on M-115 and M-55 large yellow signs alert motorists that they in an area where bears are frequently seen. These are the only signs of this type found in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Many of these bear deaths might have been avoided if the animals would have been able to move about without having to pass through settled spaces.
The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy is working to gain easements on lands that bears inhabit before they become developed. At present six easements are in place.
Even as more easements are created to protect bear habitat, the number of bruins will continue to grow. The massive wetland known as the Mitchell Swamp and the huge crop of skunk cabbage that emerges each spring guarantees that our local population of bears will be there.
