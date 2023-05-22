MANTON — Yeah, it was a little windy and maybe that helped.
Dayne Blair doesn’t care.
The Lake City senior saw a 10 next to his name in the 100-meter dash — as in 10 seconds.
Officially, it was 10.99 seconds and was one of two individual titles Blair won in an MHSAA Division 3 track and field regional meet Saturday at the Manton Athletic Complex.
Blair also won the 200 dash in a personal-best time of 22.80 seconds to qualify for the D3 State Finals June 3 at Kent City High School.
That 10 in the 100 dash is a special number to male sprinters.
“I’ve been going at it for a long time and so it feels great,” Blair said. “Last year, I tore my hamstring and it kind of set me back but I’ve been better than ever this year.”
Making it even more special is he beat good friend, sophomore Cam Sellers from Traverse City St. Francis, in both races.
“I can’t let my buddy beat me,” Blair joked. “We’ve kind of been battling it out all year and now it’s for championship.”
Blair has two more meets before the state finals — the Highland Conference meet Tuesday at Pine River and the 50th Cadillac News Meet Memorial Day on his home track — to get ready.
“My goal is just to get more PRs, really,” he said.
Finishing first in his two events likely wasn’t going to happen for Manton sophomore Carter Helsel, but he a had good day nonetheless, with two second-place finishes.
Helsel took second in the discus with a personal-best throw of 130-feet, 8-inches and followed it up with another PR in the shot put at 50-feet, 7-inches.
Like Blair’s 10-second time in the 100, the 50-foot mark is a big step up for throwers.
“Since last year, I’ve wanted it,” Helsel said. “I mean I wanted it last year, too, but this year it was definitely possible and so that’s what I went for at regionals.
“I had to pick it up and get a big number.”
When it comes to big numbers, Helsel’s competition Saturday has done just that. Hart senior Kellen Kimes won the discus at 181-9 and won the shot put with a pedestrian — for him — 57-11. Kimes has gone over 63-feet in the shot put this season.
Helsel has a ton of respect for Kimes and he didn’t let going up against him bother him but the discus performance was a little bit of a surprise.
“Kellen’s a great guy,” Helsel said. “You just say it’s a good throw.
“I didn’t even know if I could make it to the second round (in discus) but then I went through the finals and noticed that I was actually in second place. That was pretty cool because I didn’t even make the additional qualifer.”
The additional qualifer D3 in the discus is 133-feet, but the top two in each event automatically qualify for state finals.
Given the interesting and shifting weather of Saturday, there were still a number of additional qualifiers.
Temperatures in the 40s and mist greeted competitors in the morning before the sun broke out around 2 p.m. and the wind picked up.
Evart’s Dakobe White was the other individual regional champion from the area as he took first in the long jump at 21-feet, 1-inch.
Reed City’s 1600 relay team of Anthony Kiaunis, Aiden Storz, Izaiah Lentz and Gus Rohde took first in 3:31.27, as well.
Rohde is qualified in two more events as he took second in the 800 at 1:59.80 and fifth in the 1600 at 4:33.40 to make it on time.
Kiaunis took second in the 400 dash in 52.83 seconds while the Coyotes also qualified in the 400 relay after taking second in 45.15 seconds and 3200 relay after taking fourth at 8:28.61.
For Manton, Andrew Phillips took second long jump at 21-0.75 while Nolan Moffit qualified by hitting 6-0 in the high jump and his fifth-place finish of 2:01.50 advances him in the 800, as well.
Zander Johnigan also qualified in the 300 hurdles at 42.82 seconds.
Lake City’s Enzo Ramalho qualified for the state finals in the 1600, taking sixth in 4:36.92 while Rowland Ball qualified in the shot put, taking third at 49-6.25
For Evart, the Wildcats’ 800 relay took second in 1:33.96 to advance while the 400 relay was third at 45.19 seconds and moves on, as well. White also qualified in the 100 dash, taking fourth at 11.39 seconds.
McBain’s Ben Rodenbaugh also qualified in the high jump at 6-0.
Benzie Central won the boys’ regional title, edging Hart for the top spot.
Hart dominated the girls’ side of the meet and claimed another regional crown with its performance.
McBain had the best day locally with a handful of qualifiers.
Analiese Fredin won the 300 hurdles in 48.57 seconds while the Ramblers’ foursome of Gabrielle VerBerkmoes, Fredin, Sydney Heuker and Peyton Grant won the 1600 relay in 4:12.45 to advance.
Isabel Rozeveld qualified in both the shot put (second, 34-3.5) and discus (third, 109-11) while Grant took second in the 400 dash at 1:01.56. McBain’s 800 relay also qualified on time at 1:50.82.
For Manton, freshman Mattie LaFreniere won the pole vault at 9-6 and also is qualified in the discus after taking fourth at 106-5. Senior Chloe Colton is headed to the finals in the 3200 after taking fourth at 11:57.21.
For Lake City, Mackenzie Bisballe took second in the high jump at 5-1 to qualify while Sadie Larson took second in the 100 hurdles at 16.75 seconds and Rylee Cohoon sixth at 17.03 to both qualify.
Evart’s Nyah Bell took third in the 200 dash and qualifies on time at 27.18 seconds.
