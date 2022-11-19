BATTLE CREEK — That’s a first.
A pretty special first at that, too.
Cadillac will play for an MHSAA Division 2 volleyball state championship after it beat Dearborn Divine Child 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 in a state semifinal match Friday evening at Kellogg Arena.
The Vikings (34-10-4 overall) will face perennial power North Branch in the championship match at 4:30 p.m. today. The Broncos (52-7) swept Grand Rapids South Christian 25-13, 25-19, 25-15 in Friday’s first semifinal.
While Cadillac knows it has a daunting task ahead of it, they spent the latter part of Friday evening celebrating the opportunity they’ve given themselves.
“I think we’re all just so excited,” Cadillac junior middle hitter Carissa Musta said. “That’s why we won… we just pushed through and we deserved that.”
For veteran Cadillac coach Michelle Brines, this is special.
Brines had been to the semifinals five previous times in her 23-year Cadillac tenure but come up empty each time.
That makes try No. 6 even more special because it’s the one where it all clicked.
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “I probably screamed our like I do when we win something big.
“It just feels amazing. It’s still surreal, too. We’re enjoying it and having fun.”
Things didn’t start all that peachy for Cadillac.
The Vikings dug themselves another hole in the first set against Divine Child, trailing 14-5 and 20-9 before making it a little more respectable late.
Brines didn’t sugarcoat how her team was playing.
“There was no movement, we weren’t blocking anybody and they were doing everything right,” she said. “Divine Child is a good team and we had to play better.”
It took a little bit of time but Cadillac started turning things around in the second set.
It came from Musta, who started swinging and blocking befitting of her 6-foot, 4-inch frame and it came from defensive sparks like junior Emma Johnson.
“Defensively, we started playing better,” Brines said.
“We just started moving better and that’s what we weren’t doing in the first set.
“As a whole, we started passing the ball better, too, and then we could run our things. When we could run things, we got kills.”
Tied at 20-20 late in the second set and facing an 0-2 deficit they might not be able to climb out of, the passing and the offense clicked. A kill by Joslyn Seeley made it 21-20 before a Musta kill made it 22-20.
A Divine Child error made it 23-20 and a kill by Viking setter Cassie Jenema made it 24-20. Another Falcons’ error sealed the set and gave the Vikings life.
Up 14-12 in the third set, a Musta kill and an ace by Jenema made it 16-12. It was 20-all again late when the Vikings went up 21-20 on a service error and 22-20 on a hitting error. Another Musta kill made it 23-21 and she finished the set with with a kill at 25-21.
“They blocked me a couple of times and I think I struggled at first,” Musta said. “I just started playing my game my way and that helped.
“I just started playing and having fun.”
The fourth set was tight early before Cadillac took control. A Musta kill gave the Vikings a 13-11 lead before three straight errors by the Falcons stretched it to 16-11.
Two straight aces by Seeley made it 18-11 and a Musta kill made it 21-11. Another Musta kill made it 24-12 for match point and Makenzie Johns finished it with a kill to set off the wild celebration for Cadillac.
Musta led the way with 17 kills, nine blocks and four digs while Seeley had 10 kills, two aces, 18 digs and a block. Jenema dished out 32 assists, a kill, two aces, 11 digs and two blocks while Johns had eight kills, seven digs and three blocks.
Brooke Ellens had 18 digs and an assist; Johnson an ace and eight digs; Macey McKeever seven digs; Reina McMahon a kill; Karsyn Kastl two digs; and Emerson Cox a dig.
Cadillac faces a North Branch team it has some familiarity with. The Broncos beat the Vikings in a quarterfinal match to end the 2021 season and veteran coach Jim Fish has essentially the same team on the floor that finished as state runner-up last year.
“We will definitely have our hands full,” Brines said. “No one is expecting us to win but we will go out there, play hard and see what happens.
“They’ve got a lot of weapons and we will have to pass well because they’re aggressive servers. It’s exciting that we have the opportunity to do that, though.”
