EAST LANSING — The neophyte have arrived.
And they’ve certainly made their presence known.
Oh, and they’re playing for a state championship this afternoon.
An Evart team that relies a lot on juniors and sophomores punched its ticket to the biggest game of all as it beat Grandville Calvin Christian 6-1 in an MHSAA Division 3 softball state semifinal contest Friday afternoon at Secchia Stadium on Michigan State’s campus.
The Wildcats (32-8-1) will face Millington (35-3) in the state championship game at 3 p.m. today. The Cardinals pulled off a shocker, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Algonac 4-3 in Friday’s first semifinal.
It’s Evart’s first appearance in a state final while Millington won the D3 title in 2019 and was runner-up in 2018.
The chance to make even more history is not lost on Evart junior pitcher Addy Gray.
“It feels great to know we are playing for a state championship, and to have our whole school here feels so good,” she said.
Evart coach Amanda Brown couldn’t be more proud of her players, as well.
“I am really proud of all of them,” she said. “It’s going to fun (Saturday) and we’re going to play our best.”
The Wildcats certainly put their best foot forward on the big stage Friday.
Gray was on top of her game, the offense caught fire in the bottom of the second inning and the defense made no errors, allowing just one run for the seventh straight postseason game.
“Our defense has been phenomenal,” Brown said. “They work their tails off and we do so many fundamentals.
“We tell them all the time that fundamentals will win or lose games. Make the play when it’s presented and make the best of it.”
The only chink in the Wildcats’ armor Friday came in the top of the first inning when Grandville Calvin Christian scored its only run of the game.
Evart didn’t let it affect anything, though, as the Wildcats put together a big second inning to take control of the game.
Skylar Baumgardner singled and came all the way around on a fielding error by the Squires to tie the game at 1-1.
The real damage came with two outs. Riley Brigham and Brooklyn Decker singled to put two runners on before Gray doubled down the left field line to score Brigham for a 2-1 lead. Decker scored on an error by Calvin Christian’s catcher before Katie Gostlin singled to drive in Gray and make it 4-1.
Ally Theunick kept things going with another single before a Kylynn Thompson single drove in Gostlin for a 5-1 lead. Evart had the bases loaded but a strikeout ended the inning.
Evart had eight hits in the inning, including six straight.
“It was probably the best inning we’ve had all season,” Theunick said. “It was awesome. We were all energized and we were getting hits all over. It didn’t stop.”
Brown said her team has done that type of cluster hitting — and scoring — before.
“We found the fire and it worked out beautifully,” she said.
“We’ve had two other games like that where we had two outs and we scored six or seven runs like that, and it’s just fun. No one wants to be the last out.
“The hitting is definitely contagious with any of these girls, and once something gets going they just run with it and they feed off it. Our dugout was amazing, too, and they did a great job.”
Evart tacked on another run for good measure in the fourth inning when Thompson doubled in Theunick for a 6-1 lead.
Gray picked up the win, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight. Calvin Christian’s Brooke Hunderman took the loss, allowing six runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out seven.
Gray paced Evart at the plate with three hits and an RBI while Thompson added two hits and two RBIs. Decker and Baumgardner each had two hits while Gostlin had a hit and an RBI. Theunick and Brigham each added one hit.
