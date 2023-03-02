EVART — That looked awfully familiar.
Really, really familiar.
For the third time this season — and really the last couple of years — it looked just like a typical Lake City vs. McBain girls basketball game.
Close, physical, lots of defense and not a ton of offense.
And for the third time this season, it was the Trojans coming out on top as they beat the rival Ramblers 39-30 in a Division 3 district contest Wednesday at Evart High School.
The win sends Lake City (22-1 overall) into Friday’s title game at Evart against the host Wildcats (19-3). Evart beat Farwell 50-36 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
Tip-off is 7 p.m. Friday.
Both Lake City and McBain pride themselves on solid defense and that was the case again Wednesday.
“It’s just like our first two games and I probably go back the last three or four years where they’re all very similar games,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “I thought Alie (Bisballe) did a good job tonight because they were trying to be physical with her but she stepped out and hit four threes. That was huge.
“It was the game we expected and this low-scoring game is more to our nature. If we can hold a team to around 30 points, that’s a good thing.”
Lake City led just 5-4 after the first quarter before stretching it to 13-8 at halftime.
For McBain coach Bruce Koopman, the plan was try to limit Alie Bisballe and MacKenzie Bisballe as much as possible, even though that’s — literally — a tall task.
“I don’t know if you can stop them, though, unless you have another 6-foot-3 or 6-foo-4 girl to put on them,” Koopman laughed. “We threw a couple of different things at them just trying to slow them down.”
While the two twin towers combined for 26 of Lake City’s 39 points, things got really interesting late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
McBain cut the deficit to 26-20 going into the game’s final eight minutes and then trimmed it to just two at 27-24 when Kahli Heuker stepped out and buried a 3-pointer with 6:25 left in the game.
“The biggest thing right there is our kids didn’t quit. We were right there we delivered a couple of blows and got it within two,” Koopman said. “and then we kind of our lost our focus.
“During their timeout, we kind of had that mentality of ‘oh, we won.’ We had to settle down because we hadn’t won anything. Then they got out and Kenzie gets two quick layups.”
The Trojans and their standouts did indeed respond to Heuker’s 3-pointer as a putback and a layup buy MacKenzie Bisballe pushed it back to 31-25 with 4:11 remaining and Alie Bisballe buried a 3-pointer to make it 34-25 with 3:25 remaining.
“That was definitely a nervous moment,” Tisron said.
“They cut it to two and the timeout wasn’t really to draw anything up but it was just to come out, take a breath and do what you know how to do.
“It’s a game of runs. McBain is a good team and we knew at some point, they were probably going to make a run so to me, it was just calming ourselves down. I thought MacKenzie became more aggressive in the fourth quarter and that really helped change the tide late.”
Lake City held tight from there and secured the win.
Alie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 16 points, nine rebounds and five blocks while MacKenzie Bisballe had 10 points and five rebounds.
Emma Nickerson and Rylee Cohoon added five points apiece.
Sydney Heuker and Kahli Heuker paced McBain with seven points apiece while Analiese Fredin had six.
The Evart girls did their part in the other semifinal game Wednesday to set up the rematch with Lake City in the district finals.
The Wildcats pushed to an early lead against Farwell and maintained the lead through four quarters in a 50-36 victory.
The quarter scores were 14-4, 21-16 and 35-29.
“We had a couple of girls get into early foul trouble and that disrupted us a little but we adapted and played well,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“It was a nice team effort tonight. The girls played unselfishly and did a good job distributing the ball around. Brooklyn (Decker) had a super game inside, positioning herself and getting rebounds and assists.”
Freshman Kyrah Gray tallied 15 to lead a balanced scoring ledger for the Wildcats to go with four rebounds and four steals.
Emma Dyer delivered 13 points, including a pair of treys, with two steals, and Addy Gray hit for 10 with a pair of 3-pointers and seven rebounds.
Decker, Evart’s junior post, had a big night inside, corralling 15 rebounds with five assists and five steals and she scored three. Junior forward Ally Thenick scored six with three rebounds.
Evart (19-3) is the only team to beat Lake City this season and the narrow 42-40 win came on the Wildcats’ home floor back on Dec. 8 in the opening round of Highland Conference play.
Lake City defeated the Wildcats 42-34 in the rematch at Lake City in January.
“We’re excited to have the chance to play Lake City a third time this season,” Kunkle said.
“They’re a well-coached, physical team and we know it’ll be a battle. We have to match their physicality, box out inside, and keep our hands up in the passing lanes. We want to take them out of their comfort zone as much as possible and I’m sure they’re gonna try to do the same thing to us.”
