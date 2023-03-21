On to the quarterfinals: Cadillac set for Saginaw in D2 tourney

CADILLAC — The experience of being there means something.
There’s a feeling of familiarity with being this deep in the state tournament just a season ago.
The goal this time around is to flip the script.
Cadillac takes on Saginaw in a Division 2 boys basketball state quarterfinal today at Alma High School.
Tip-off is 7 p.m.
The Vikings (22-4 overall) advanced by beating Kingsford 62-40 last Wednesday while the Trojans (20-6) moved on with a 78-58 win over Flint Hamady.
Cadillac was in this spot just last year when it lost to a senior-laden Freeland team in the quarterfinal round.
“Having went through it last year is definitely a plus for us,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “As much as it hurt at the time when we were struggling last year, I think that will help us this year.”
One of the things it’s done is help make Cadillac a more balanced team. The Vikings relied on Cole Jenema for more than 20 points per game last season.
While Jenema is gone, in his place is a more balanced offensive attack led by junior Charlie Howell, senior Jaden Montague and emerging sophomores Eli Main and Kyle McGowan.
That balance has been evident down the stretch run of the regular season, including an overtime win over D3 quarterfinalist Traverse City St. Francis. The Vikings also have beaten two previously-undefeated teams in Hart and Standish-Sterling by more than 20 points each in their tournament run.
“Playing for each other is the first thing,” Benzenberg said of what’s working well for Cadillac. “The ball seems to find the best shot most nights for us.”
The second is something you’ve head a lot about — defense.
The Vikings have given up just 34 points per game in four tournament contests and haven’t given up more than 50 since a win over Big Rapids on Feb. 21.
“I think, obviously, our ability to guard has exceeded our expectations to be quite honest,” Benzenberg said. “In addition to focusing on guarding your guy, it’s our ability to guard as a unit.
“It’s focusing on where the ball is at and doing what I can do to help the overall cause.”
That defense will certainly get a test against Saginaw.
The Trojans bring the speed and athleticism common to inner-city basketball, something Cadillac doesn’t see a lot of.
“We can’t simulate the speed in the practice that they will show us,” Benzenberg said. “That said, we have some very heady ballplayers that have handled pressure very well.
“They’re going to pressure us like crazy. If we have the ability to handle that and not give them free points, we have a good shot. We have to make them work in the halfcourt.”
The two teams have some similar opponents. Both were handled by D1 power Grand Blanc by around 30 points and both beat Midland, as well with Cadillac beating the Chemics 61-38 while Saginaw won 65-52. Both lost to Mount Pleasant with the Oilers beating the Vikings 49-48 and the Trojans 59-54.
The winner of today’s game advances to state semifinal play Friday at the Breslin Center against Ferndale (18-8) or Goodrich (22-4).
