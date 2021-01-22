One final game: Cadillac faces Detroit Coutry Day in D4 state final

CADILLAC — This journey truly began in March with Zoom meetings.
Unable to gather and do workouts, they resorted to technology to stay together in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It lasted through the summer up until Aug. 10 when practice tenuously began as no one knew if it would be allowed to continue.
It continued through a two-week shutdown, six regular-season games and two playoff games.
It went through another 56-day shutdown that lasted from Nov. 13 to Jan. 9.
It now ends three weeks later at the biggest destination all.
Ford Field and the MHSAA Division 4 state championship game.
Cadillac meets Detroit Country Day at 7:30 p.m. today with a state championship on the line. Both teams are 8-2 overall coming into the game.
The Vikings knocked off top-ranked Edwardsburg 28-26 in one semifinal last weekend while the Yellowjackets blanked Williamston 12-0 to advance.
It's rarified air for Cadillac as it's the first time the Vikings have played for a state championship in program history. Cadillac won "mythical" state titles in 1950 and 1962 before the playoff system began in 1976.
Country Day lost to Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44-0 in the 2019 title game and is 0-5 in its last five trips to Ford Field. The Yellowjackets' last championship game in 1999 with a win over Muskegon Orchard View.
Instead of calling it just one more game, Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory is realistic about his team's reaction to playing a game at Ford Field.
"I think you've got to accept the fact that the awe is going to be there," Mallory said. "There is no avoiding the awe of walking in there but the big thing is being able to move on once we get through our warm-up routine and get into kickoff.
"We'll embrace that it's going to be a new thing."
Cadillac's source of familiarity is the fact that it's still a football game and the Vikings have won eight of those this year, beating some good teams along the way.
Eight months of practices and games should mean something after all.
"It's just remembering all that preparation that we've done and take comfort in that," Mallory said. "We've been together now for the longest football season ever — eight months or something like that.
"We just need to keep our minds there, take comfort in what we've done thus far and continue to do what got us here."
That reached a new level last week in the win over Edwardsburg. The previously-unbeaten Eddies had rolled their opponents this season and had lost just one game in the past three years.
Even trailing at halftime, Cadillac never doubted itself.
"We talk about being content to be there…our guys could have easily been content to be the first team to win a regional championship here, especially going three hours down there to face a team that's ranked No. 1," Mallory said. "It's a credit to our guys not being content and saying we're here to win. We believe in that and we went out and executed it.
"It was great to watch. I am really proud of how they handled it and now we need to take the next step."
That next step is a Country Day team that hasn't overwhelmed teams offensively this season but has given up just 88 points in nine games. One of the two losses is a forfeit to Armada in the third game of the season. The other loss is a 23-13 setback against Birmingham Brother Rice.
The Yellowjackets haven't allowed a point since the playoffs resumed, beating North Branch 38-0 and Williamston 12-0.
"They're very athletic," Mallory said. "They've got some guys that are going to be playing on Saturdays. They've got a good offensive lineman and a defensive lineman, too.
"Their outside linebacker is the coach's son and he's made some big plays so far. We need to make sure we contain their quarterback, too. He has a tendency to extend plays and then throw the ball deep."
So, as usual, it comes down to who can impose their will on the other team. Cadillac is used to that.
"The big things are going to be open-field tackling, not turning the ball over and killing ourselves in special teams," Mallory said. "We need to do a good job staying disciplined in our pass rush lanes and continue to do what we've been able to do on offense."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.