One last time: Cadillac's Mallory, Baker, Johnston part of prep all-star game

CADILLAC — Collin Johnston got to put on that Cadillac Viking football helmet one last time.
And to that end, Cody Mallory and Todd Baker likely coached together for the last time.
The three were part of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s annual All Star Game Saturday at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield.
Mallory was the West team’s head coach while Baker was an assistant and Johnston was a linebacker on defense.
Coaches and players arrived on Wednesday and started a whirlwind of activity to be able to play a game Saturday afternoon.
Yet, each one of them loved the experience.
“I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything,” Mallory said. “It’s amazing to get 35 athletes from all over the state to mesh together, have no egos and have a great time.”
Baker agreed.
“It’s a great honor and it’s an investment. A lot of time goes into this by a lot of people,” he said. “It’s a top-notch experience for those who get to take part and I am very grateful that I got to take part this year.”
For Johnston, it might even beat playing in the MHSAA Division 4 state championship game after the crazy 2020 season.
“It was awesome,” he said. “It was one of my best football experiences yet. Ford Field was awesome but this might have beaten it, to be honest. It was awesome, too, playing for Coach Mallory and Coach Baker one last time.”
Johnston is headed to Alma College in the fall while Mallory stepped down in Cadillac this past spring and is taking over at Spring Lake. Baker has retired from teaching but likely will still be a part of the staff in Cadillac with Shawn Jackson as the head coach.
The West coaching staff for the event included Mallory and Baker from Cadillac; Battle Creek Central’s Lorin Granger and Jerry Miller; Grass Lake’s Randy Cole and Chris Reul; and Beal City’s Brad Gross and Dan Martin.
Mallory learned he’d been chosen as the head man last winter, starting months of preparation.
“It’s been a long process,” he said. “After the game coaches are chosen, other coaches start nominating players from their teams.
“We went through those, watched film and started reaching out to guys. You’re limited to 35 players and you can’t have more than one player from a team. They also include an eight-man player.”
It’s the week of the game that things get really interesting.
The West team had an optional practice Wednesday, two practices on Thursday and three on Friday…all in temperatures that were in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
“It’s really warp speed trying to prepare these guys to be a team and to understand offensive and defensive concepts,” Baker said. “What makes it easier is these are the best players in the state and fundamentally, they are very sound. You just have to get them to understand how we’re going to call things.”
Baker served as the West’s defensive coordinator and it’s the defensive side of the ball that tends to be not as complex in an all-star format.
It’s the offense that can be interesting.
Mallory said they meshed some of what Battle Creek Central does, some of things he did when first in Cadillac and running the spread, plus some short-yardage stuff from Beal City.
“The challenge is the verbage,” Mallory said. “What are you going to call stuff and then communicating that to the kids.
“You have to go in with a pretty generic playbook and then hope you’ve got the answers.”
The East scored early for a 7-0 lead and the West eventually tied it at 7-7. The West had a couple of close calls, too, including an impressive catch in the end zone that was ruled out of bounds by the officials.
“I thought our defense played great the whole game, especially with the explosive athletes the East team had,” Mallory said. “Offensively, we were up big up front but they were bigger and we had trouble running the ball. They really controlled things up front.”
The East won the game 14-7 scoring a late touchdown on a deep pass play.
Johnston said it was great hanging out with his peers from all over the state.
“I was playing with the best 35 guys in the state,” he said. “I wasn’t really as much of a teacher because we were doing all of that together.
“We meshed well, knew what we were there for and we showed out. I thought we did pretty well. I am not going to lie, it was pretty sad to have to take off (my helmet) for the absolute last time but it felt like a dream getting a chance to put it back on one last time.”
Mallory and Baker will both remember the camaraderie among the coaches, especially among guys who’ve been coaching high school football for a long time.
“It was really fun to share ideas with other coaches and get to know them better, “ Mallory said. “It was an amazing experience.”
