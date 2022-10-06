One point better: Cadillac qualifies for D3 tennis finals

LUDINGTON — One point away last year, they made it happen this time around.
Cadillac took third with 10 points in an MHSAA Division 3 boys’ tennis regional Wednesday in Ludington to earn a berth in the state finals.
Petoskey won the title with 18 points while Ludington was second at 15.
The D3 finals will be held Oct. 14-15 in Mason/Haslett/East Lansing.
“As we prepped for the regional, we laid out a plan to get 10 points,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “It required everyone on the team to win their first round match and then a couple of flights had to make the finals.
“We walked about how we’d have to do it as a team and everyone would have to contribute.”
That plan came to fruition as the Vikings went 8-0 in first-round matches and then had a pair of flight runners-up to get the 10 points needed to qualify for the state finals.
“Last year, we fell short by a single point and to make it this year is quite an accomplishment,” Schaefer said.
“I am so happy for our team, our seniors and we are glad to be playing for another week.”
Davin Brown, at No. 1 singles, beat Clio 7-5, 7-6(3) and lost to Petoskey 6-0, 6-0.
Henry Schmittdiel was runner-up at No. 2 as he beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-0; beat Clio 7-5, 6-2 and lost to Ludington 0-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Brady Koenig, at No. 3, beat Alpena 6-0, 6-0 and lost to Ludington 6-3, 6-2.
Matt Erickson, at No. 4, beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-0 and lost to Ludington 6-0, 6-1.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendell, at No. 1 doubles, beat Bay City John Glenn 6-2, 6-0 and lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-2.
Tommy Reagan and Keaston Johnson, at No. 2, beat Clio 7-6(1), 6-2 and lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik, at No. 3, beat John Glenn 6-0, 6-1 and lost to Petoskey 6-1, 6-1.
Max McCumber and Ben Anderson were runner-up at No. 4. They beat Flint Kearsley by default; beat Petoskey 6-4, 6-4; and lost to Alpena 6-2, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.