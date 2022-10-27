BIG RAPIDS — One hurdle down.
One big one to go…and that one comes with a trophy.
Northern Michigan Christian took a big step, beating Roscommon 2-0 in an MHSAA Division 4 soccer regional contest Wednesday at Big Rapids High School, the Comets’ first second-round win in quite some time.
It sets NMC (15-3-4 overall) up for something potentially bigger as it will face Leland (18-3-1) in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday. Leland beat Midland Calvary Baptist 2-1 in the second semifinal.
There’s a bit of irony in all of this, too.
The Comets were arguably more talented last season but have accomplished the same things — plus one more postseason win — this year.
“Going into the season, there was a lot of talk that we’re not going to be as good as we were last year and this group wouldn’t accomplish what that team did,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Here we are with a three-peat as conference champions, back-to-back on districts and now a regional win.
“That kind of lifts some of the weight off their shoulders that we’re as good as last year or at least we can accomplish just as much.”
NMC had beaten Roscommon (10-12-2) earlier in the year in Northern Michigan Soccer League play, 2-0, but that was quite some time ago and the Bucks were on a roll, having knocked off both Tawas and Oscoda to win a district title.
That had Mulder’s attention because while his Comets are quite good at generating solid offensive chances, they sometimes struggle to finish those opportunities.
“The key to today was finishing,” Mulder said. “We’ve shown game after game we can create opportunities. We just need to finish.”
The Comets let themselves — and their fans — breathe a little easier Wednesday as Gideon Currell put NMC up 1-0 in the 7th minute off an assist from Nate Eisenga.
With that goal in their back pocket, NMC could take a few more offensive chances and senior keeper Blake DeZeeuw — playing on an injured right foot — took care of the rest.
DeZeeuw made big saves throughout the contest, including a couple when it was just a one-goal game.
Eisenga changed that, though, in the first minute of the second half when he scored off an assist from Ty VanHaitsma for a 2-0 lead.
“That was huge,” Mulder said. “We struggle to come out strong in the second half most of the time and for them to come out and score less than a minute in, it just made me smile as a coach because this is what I’ve been hoping for all year.
“We got that extra weight off our shoulders. We were able to relax, play our game and there was no extra pressure on us to score because we had a two-goal lead.”
Roscommon had chances from there but DeZeeuw and the Comets’ defense stood tall each time.
