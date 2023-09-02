Only show in town: Folds of Honor Collegiate returns to American Dunes

GRAND HAVEN — For three straight days, the eyes of the golf world will be on American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven.
And to an extent, Cadillac natives Doug Bell and Ian Ziska.
The Jack Nicklaus-designed course will host the second annual Folds of Honor Collegiate tournament, beginning Sunday with opening ceremonies through Wednesday’s wrap-up of the 54-hole tournament.
A total of 18 teams will compete in the event, hosted by Michigan State University.
Here’s the kicker — during the three days the tournament is being held, it will be the only competitive golf broadcast in the United States. The Golf Channel will cover the event Monday, Tuesday at Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.
Bell is American Dunes’ general manager and Ziska is the head pro at the course.
American Dunes opened to the public on May 2, 2021 as the brainchild of U.S. Air Force Reserve Command fighter pilot and PGA professional Lt. Col. Dan Rooney and Nicklaus.
Folds of Honor is a program that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of American servicemen and women killed or disabled in the line of duty. The course, located on the shores of Lake Michigan in Grand Haven, is one of the methods of raising awareness and funds for Folds of Honor.
Bell and Ziska have been a part of American Dunes since before it opened to the public and are excited to see the course — and Folds of Honor — showcased to the nation.
“We really feel the broadcast will be done in a way that will promote the course and how we’re tied to Folds of Honor,” Bell said. “Hopefully, that will assist in fundraising for the program, as well.”
The Folds of Honor Collegiate is the result of a conversation between Ziska and Casey Luhahn, Michigan State’s men’s golf coach.
The two are friends and were competing in a tournament somewhere, Bell said, when the idea of MSU hosting an event at American Dunes came up.
“MSU had never hosted a big collegiate event before,” Bell said.
“They talked about maybe putting something together at American Dunes and raising money for Folds of Honor.
“That turned into a call between Ian, Casey and Dan (Rooney). We’re really set up for amateur golf here and not necessarily professional golf. We had a very good first year last year and all of the teams said they would definitely be here again.”
The list includes Air Ford, Arizona, Arkansas, Army, Florida A&M, Florida State, Grand Valley State (D2 school qualified via Folds of Honor Challenge), Howard, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan State, Navy, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Oregon State and South Carolina.
Florida A&M and Howard are part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) while Grand Valley State won a challenge event among Michigan NCAA Division III, Division III and NAIA schools to see who would get an invitational to the event.
Illinois won the event in 2022.
The biggest tie-in, though, is much more meaningful.
More than 1,500 scholarships have been awarded to students at schools in this year’s Folds of Honor Collegiate. Regionally, Michigan State has 82 students receiving Folds of Honor scholarship funds while Grand Valley State has 33.
Each team will carry an honor bag tag representing those recipients at their schools. Folds of Honor will award more than 9,000 scholarships to students at U.S. schools this fall.
After the success of the 2022 event, the Golf Channel reached out and asked if the event could be moved to earlier in September, giving it its own spotlight where no other event will be broadcast while the Folds of Honor Collegiate is going on.
Stories will be shared of scholarship recipients during the event, Bell said, along with plenty of information on Folds of Honor itself. Sarah Duncan, the first college graduate to receive a scholarship from Folds of Honor will be present, as will Nicklaus himself.
“It’s really going to expose American Dunes, Michigan golf and the West Michigan golf community,” Bell said. “Ian and I have been involved heavily daily because the production crew hasn’t been here before so they’re leaning heavily on our experience this year.
“Down the road, our roles will change when it comes to this event.”
Meanwhile, Bell is really living the dream at American Dunes.
“It’s pretty cool to have this opportunity at American Dunes,” he said. “It’s awesome to be at one of the most well thought of courses in the state, and now the country.
“I am so fortunate to be here.”
The Folds of Honor Collegiate is free to spectators. For more information, go to americandunesgolfclub.com
