Something felt a little different Monday.
Dare we say, it felt normal.
After two years of interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic craziness, things seem to be returning to as close to normal as we’ll get while still living with an ever-changing situation.
To that end, high school sports got their start in Michigan Monday under MHSAA rules.
Football, volleyball, boys soccer, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and girls swim teams took to the fields, the courts, the trails, the courses and the pools to begin the 2022-23 school year.
For football, it’s the start of what everyone hopes will be a season that ends at Ford Field in Detroit in the 11-player finals or the Superior Dome in Marquette for the eight-player championships.
And while that’s obviously not going to happen for all but a select few, every team has the right to dream in August.
Some started at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, others in a downpour around 8 a.m. and more opted to go in what turned into a very fall-like evening that almost felt chilly.
Locally, players at Cadillac, Marion and McBain were excited to get season officially started.
“My excitement level was super-high,” Cadillac senior lineman Koby Denny said. “I was really excited to get out here with all everyone that couldn’t be here for summer practices and the level was just super-high.”
Fellow senior Kaleb McKinley echoed that, knowing that Monday was his last first high school football practice.
“We’re very excited,” he said. “It’s the last first day for us seniors and so it feels good.”
Things are far from “normal” in Cadillac, though.
The Vikings are undergoing a transition to a different style of game under first-year head coach Shawn Jackson.
Cadillac is going from a triple option flexbone to more of an up-tempo shotgun, no-huddle spread offense that Jackson has had a lot of success with at stops throughout the southern United States.
“Our offensive line has learned a completely different offense,” Denny said.
“Everything that we did this summer was new and I think our season is going to be a lot better because of it.
“I think we’re catching on quick and I think we’ll be ready.”
McKinley will be one of the featured backs but knows his role as changed from workhorse to playing at a faster pace with more options.
“I am taking more of a leadership role this year and still being able to adapt to my position,” he said.
“It will be a different approach for me as a back.”
Cadillac opens the season Aug. 26 at Midland.
While the Vikings have won three straight district titles and played in the Division 4 state championship game following the 2020 season, Marion is used to success, as well.
The Eagles have won two straight regional titles only to see their season end in the 8-player semifinals against powerhouse Powers North Central in 2020 and 2021.
Marion returns a large number of players looking to make another run and maybe make that big step into the state finals.
“We’re still just taking it game-by-game and week-by-week,” Marion senior quarterback Mason Salisbury said.
“Just one step at a time to get to the goal.
“We want to win the whole thing.”
Senior teammate Weston Cox agreed.
“We’re pretty pumped to get started,” he said. “We want to take that next step and keep working harder.”
Marion begins the season Aug. 25 at Lawrence.
McBain made the playoffs last season but was handled in the first round by private school power Traverse City St. Francis.
The Ramblers return six seniors looking to go out on a high note.
“Today is kind of bittersweet,” senior running back/linebacker Kalvin McGillis said. “It goes so fast.
“I think we’re going to be really good. We’ve got some young talent and some good players back, too.”
Senior lineman Mack Bontekoe is ready.
“The guys have been working hard all summer and I think we’re going to be pretty good this year,” he said.
“Hopefully we’ll be a better team than in the past because COVID seems like its over and we were able to work together all summer long.”
The Ramblers open the season Aug. 25 at Kingsley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.