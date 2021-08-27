CADILLAC — The cliché is smash mouth football.
Cadillac and Reed City made sure everyone at Veterans Memorial Stadium knew what it looked like.
And then some.
When the dust settled, the Vikings held off the Coyotes 18-14 in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.
Cadillac senior defensive back Jakin Metzger broke up a pass play in the end zone on 4th-and-3 as Reed City quarterback Xavier Allen was under pressure to seal the deal with less than a minute remaining.
The interesting thing is Reed City may have felt a little better about itself in the loss than Cadillac did in the win.
The Vikings turned the ball over two times, including one late in the first half going in for a touchdown, committed a couple of key penalties that stalled drives and had a special teams error that led to a score.
That said, a win is a win.
“I think the positive is that we won,” Cadillac coach Cody Mallory said.
“Winning football games is hard. We were able to win and we were able to find a lot of stuff that we need to improve on.
“We made it clear that there needs to be a lot of growth between now and next Thursday because Fruitport is a very good team.”
Growth is exactly the word Reed City coach Scott Shankel used for his team.
“As much as I hate losing, I am so proud of the fight our kids put up,” he said. “The growth we made from our scrimmage was amazing.
“We had some guys who grew up tonight.”
The game turned into what it usually does when you’ve got two ball-control teams that keep it on the ground and wear the opposition down.
Possessions were limited for both sides and that made turnovers even more critical.
Cadillac coughed it up on the opening kickoff but got Reed City off the field with no damage.
The Vikings got on the board at the 5:30 mark of the first half when Aden Gurden scored from 1 yard out to make it 6-0. The Coyotes scored on the ensuing kickoff, though, when speedster Bryson Hughes returned it 90 yards for a touchdown to make it 6-6.
Kaleb McKinley scored for Cadillac with 2:53 to go in the first quarter for a 12-6 lead but the Coyotes answered with two minutes left in the second half when Allen hooked up with Seth Jackson for a 32-yard TD pass on fourth down to make it 14-12.
The Vikings had a chance to answer but fumbled at their goal line with less than a minute to go in the half.
Mallory credited Reed City for the way it played.
“Reed City came in prepared and ready to play a physical football game,” he said. “They did a very good job of taking advantage of the mistakes that we made.
“They had a great gameplan of keeping the clock running and limiting possessions. We were just fortunate enough to overcome our mistakes at the end.”
McKinley scored the only touchdown of the second half from five yards out in the third quarter to make it 18-14 and Cadillac hung on from there.
McKinley led the way on the ground with 86 yards rushing on 17 carries while Carter Harsh had 84 yards on six carries.
Chris Reinhold led the way defensively with 10 tackles while Keenan Suminski and Collin Johnston each had eight. Jay Gulish added five.
Hughes paced Reed City with 89 yards on eight carries while Noah Morgan had 70 yards on 11 carries.
Jackson had 10 tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass while Hughes had seven tackles. Spencer Hansen recorded three tackles and forced a fumble.
“I was hoping to see us be physical and there’s no doubt we were,” Shankel added. “That was a war.
“Cadillac is a heckuva team.”
