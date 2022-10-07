Outdoor writer to speak at Cart T. Johnson Center

Jim DuFresne has hiked just about every trail in Michigan and written about most of them.
Among his many publications, the most popular are 50 Hikes in Michigan, 50 Hikes on the North Country Trail, Backpacking in Michigan, The Trails of M-22 and his detailed guides to hikes in the Keewanaw Peninsula, the Porcupine Mountains, Isle Royale and the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, DuFresne will be at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center giving a talk as part of the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy’s annual meeting.
His presentation will focus on Isle Royale, an island in Lake Superior, that is arguably Michigan’s favorite hiking destination.
This guidebook, recently updated, and — out in a new edition — features information for those who would like to explore the island by kayak or canoe as well as detailed descriptions of the Island trails.
In a telephone interview with DuFresne, I asked him if he had always intended to be an outdoor writer.
“After I graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in journalism, I went to Alaska as a sportswriter to work for the Juneau Empire,” he said. “When I arrived, they told me ‘Oh, by the way, you’re also in charge of the outdoor page.’ Within two years, I was done with sports and focused only on outdoor writing.”
While there, he became the first Alaskan sportswriter to win a national award for sports writing from the Associated Press.
Following his passion for mountains and love of wilderness travel, he spent the winter of 1981 in New Zealand backpacking which resulted in his first book Tramping in New Zealand which became part of the Lonely Planet travel series.
He followed that up with Hiking in Alaska and a book on Alaska for Lonely Planet.
After moving back to Michigan, he wrote Isle Royale National Park: Foot Trails and Water Routes which in various editions, has been in print for 40 years. For his next project, he began putting together guides on Michigan trails making an effort to hike every trail he could find in the state. Several years ago he began compiling these paths on the website www.Michigantrails.com
I asked DuFresne for recommendations on the best trails that were within 70 miles of Cadillac. Here’s the information he gave me:
• Silver Creek Pathway — Along the Pine River (4 miles) near Lincoln and Silver Creek Bridges.
• Green Point Dunes — Just south of Frankfort (2 miles).
• Baldy Trails — Off M22 between Manistee and Frankfort (3 miles)
Lost Twin Lakes Pathway — Near Houghton Lake (3.4 miles)
• Platte River Springs — Near village of Honor — (1.6 miles)
When I asked what he felt was the most scenic trail in our area, he said, “I would have to go with the Sleeping Bear Point Trail (2.8 miles) in the Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore. It’s challenging with some walking in the sand but often overlooked because most people end up hiking the Dunes Trail on the dune climb starting at the parking lot.”
To get more information on these hikes, go to the website where maps can be downloaded for a dollar. Hiking enthusiasts will probably want to own DuFresne’s Trails of M-22 which provides maps and descriptions of 28 trails that are along that coastal highway.
