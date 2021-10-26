Those looking for instructions on how to remove invasive species from their property can encounter a lot of misinformation.
Some do-it-yourself treatments call for spraying invasives with everything from vinegar to diesel fuel. Not only are these methods often ineffective, they can also be damaging to property. Treating an invasive plant incorrectly can make an infestation even worse. Certain invasive species need to be removed using specific methods. In these cases, mowing invasive plants or treating them with the wrong herbicide will not stop them from growing back. It can even spread them to new locations.
To give people clear guidance on how to treat invasive species without spreading them, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area has created a series of educational videos. These videos are designed to empower people to perform invasive species treatments on their own property.
In general, it is difficult to get rid of invasive species. Invasive plants can resprout for years, even after being correctly treated. This can mean years of retreatment and monitoring before significant progress is made. Instead of being discouraged, NCCISMA hopes the treatment videos will provide people with straight forward steps that they can take to improve their property. Each video is designed to provide viewers with a quick overview of how to treat a specific invasive species. This includes a demonstration of how to prepare herbicide and how to apply recommended treatments. They also provide guidance on how to safely dispose of the treated plants.
Funding for the videos is provided by the Great Lakes Restoration Imitative, through the U.S. Forest Service. The Mason-Lake Conservation District is acting as the fiduciary for NCCISMA on this project. NCCISMA has partnered with several conservation districts to film these videos and plans to post more in the future. Be sure to watch for updates to see your local conservation district staff treating invasive species.
So far, NCCISMA has published three videos: How to Treat Japanese Knotweed, How to Treat Oriental Bittersweet, and Herbicide Safety. Observant viewers will notice that a rare, native species pops up in each video.
The video on Japanese knotweed covers two recommended ways to treat the plant. Japanese knotweed, which sometimes called Michigan bamboo, has a root system that is strong enough to break through concrete. Knotweed spreads when it is cut down or dug up, so NCCISMA recommends only using specific treatment methods to prevent spreading the plant.
The video on Oriental bittersweet addresses treating this invasive vine that overtops and girdles trees, eventually killing them. Just cutting down bittersweet is not enough to stop the plant. In the treatment video, field crew members demonstrate a more effective method of removing it.
Because many treatment methods require the use of herbicide, NCCISMA has also created a video on herbicide safety. This video covers basic safety practices of handling herbicide, which includes personal protective equipment (PPE), clean up procedures, proper herbicide storage and disposal, as well as other important information necessary to prevent accidents.
These videos can be viewed on NCCISMA’s website, www.NorthCountryInvavies.org, and on our YouTube channel. NCCISMA has a goal of reaching 100 YouTube subscribers. We are encouraging people to subscribe and help us reach this goal. Subscribers also get the added benefit of finding out whenever a new video is published. Right now, there are several videos in production that we are looking forward to sharing. Future videos will cover invasive species including autumn olive, buckthorn, wild parsnip, gypsy moth, and hemlock wooly adelgid.
For further information on how to treat these and other invasive species, call 231-429-5072 or email vicki.sawicki@macd.org.
Emma Costantino is the NCCISMA Outreach Coordinator. She can be reached by emailing emma.costantino@macd.org or by calling 313-570-6853. For more information on invasive species, visit NorthCountryInvasives.org.
