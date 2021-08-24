Honoring a Legacy
Missaukee Conservation District’s mission is to “provide leadership in promotion and protecting our county soil, water and other natural resources through education and technical assistance.” An opportunity to provide this leadership has recently taken place.
Missaukee Conservation District recently received a donation from Joyce Jamieson Living Trust in the form of 83 pristine acres. While in the infancy stages of determining how the purpose of her gift will be fulfilled a land survey has been done, a forestland report has been developed and a “walkabout” is being planned so the Missaukee Conservation District board and staff, in addition to three partnering agencies — USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, North Country Cooperative Species Management Area and MSU Extension — can begin to truly appreciate the physical features of the land. The next step is to develop a land management plan. The land isn’t currently open to the public.
Joyce was very specific when she made the donation. To quote, “the purpose of the gift is to preserve the character of the real estate gifted, to teach outdoor activities on the real estate, and to provide educational opportunities including education for people of all ages.” While growing up, Joyce’s family called the acreage “The Land.”
What’s even more special about the gift is that it’s in honor of her parents and sister: Ralph M. Jamieson, her father; Alma O. Jamieson, her mother; and Lois Anderson Thompson, her sister.
Missaukee Conservation District is looking forward to managing our natural resources through honoring Joyce’s donation. Joyce’s trust in Missaukee Conservation District is appreciated.
Protecting our Land and Water
Missaukee Conservation District has provided resource recovery programs to the community since 2008 through a variety of events, education, and outreach. Missaukee County taxpayers will have another opportunity to properly dispose of up to 10 tires (including rims) per household at no charge Saturday, August 28, 9 am to 1 pm, at the Missaukee County Recycling Center (McRecycling Center), 6240 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Additional tires are $3 each. The maximum size of a tire is 4’ x 12”.
A Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Scrap Tire Clean-up grant held by Missaukee Conservation District makes this possible. It’s amazing that this is the 21st tire collection Missaukee Conservation District has held, and the tires just keep coming! Lake City Area Schools’ cheerleaders will once again serve as “tire tossers.” Their help in unloading tires from vehicles and stacking them inside the semi-trailer is very much appreciated. It’s quite a dirty job!
Other collections are taking place continually in our area. By properly disposing of these items, our soil and water will be protected.
• Pharmaceuticals — unused over the counter and prescription medications (no liquids or syringes) can be properly disposed of with no charge 24/7 at Missaukee County Sheriff Department, 110 S. Pine St., Lake City; and Lake City Family Pharmacy, 57 N. Morey Road, Lake City, during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday.
• Used motor oil can be taken to AutoZone, 1042 N. Mitchell, or Walmart Auto Center, Cadillac — both take up to 5 gallons per day. Muffler Man, 823 N. Mitchell, Cadillac has no limit on how much they’ll take.
• Flexible Plastic Films — plastic shopping bags, case over wrap, product wrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, salt/pellet bags, ice bags, packaging air pillows, LDPE/HDPE films, food storage bags, cereal liners and break bags can now all be taken to Meijer and Walmart. It’s required the items be clean and dry. Visit https://www.plasticfilmrecycling.org/recycling-bags-and-wraps/plastic-film-education-individuals/learn-whats-recyclable/ for more information.
• Trash can be disposed of at McRecycling Center during normal operating hours only using specially marked trash bags that have been purchased from A&L, McNally’s, Missaukee County Treasurer’s office, and Missaukee Conservation District. They are very reasonably priced at $5 each, 5 for $20 and 10 for $35. Recyclers have less trash! The full garbage bags then get brought back to the MC Recycling Center, by you, for disposal.
Clean Boats Clean Waters
Hats, fishing lures, coasters and fishing license holders were distributed to a variety of stores and bars in Missaukee and Wexford counties this summer. These items were obtained through a Clean Boats Clean Waters grant obtained from EGLE and MSU Extension. Clean Boats Clean Waters is a program designed to help boaters to remember to clean, drain and dry their equipment to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. It’s easy to do, just
CLEAN boats, trailers and equipment.
DRAIN live wells, bilges, ballast tanks, and all water by pulling drain plugs.
DRY boats and equipment.
DISPOSE of unwanted bait in the trash.
Missaukee County Recycling Center
Summer operating hours are Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday’s hours will discontinue after Labor Day and the McRecycling Center will be closed Saturday, September 4. Everyone is welcome to use the McRecycling Center, 6240 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City, regardless of where they live — in or out of Missaukee County.
Accepted items are No.1 through No.5 container shaped plastics, No.7 container shaped plastics, newspaper, office paper, shredded paper, cardboard, boxboard, vinyl siding, metals of all types, books, magazines and bottle shaped glass of all colors. A container shaped plastic is a jug, bottle, plant pot, cottage cheese/take out/laundry container, etc.
Cardboard, paper and No.1 plastics are recycled by companies in Michigan; other plastics are taken to companies in Canada or Indiana. Vinyl siding is recycled in Dowagiac; metals are taken to Cadillac. Glass is taken to GFL (formerly American Waste), Traverse City, to be used for landfill roads and vapor barriers.
After a brief shutdown early in the pandemic, McRecycling Center has remained open to provide essential recycling services.
Sherry Blaszak is the District Manager for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about recycling, volunteering, programs and partnerships, contact Sherry at 231.839.7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.