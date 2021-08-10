Some of you may be wondering, “What is AmeriCorps?”
AmeriCorps is an organization offering volunteer and service opportunities to citizens in various fields and locations throughout America. It functions similarly to the Peace Corps, but AmeriCorps members are placed only at sites here in the United States. Graham Parks is currently a Huron Pines AmeriCorps member serving as a Conservation Technician at the Missaukee Conservation District. The Huron Pines has been developing leaders in natural resource conservation in communities across Michigan since 2007 by placing members at host sites throughout the state.
Graham has found his service with Huron Pines AmeriCorps and Missaukee Conservation District to be extremely valuable in both his professional career and personal life. Through his service term, he has had access to trainings and service opportunities at various sites all over Michigan on topics such as watershed conservation, invasive species management and chainsaw safety, exposing him to people and perspectives he would never have experienced outside of AmeriCorps. In addition to these program opportunities, he has also been contributing to the Great Lakes Stream Crossing Inventory, expanded the On The Trail series of educational workshops, and assisted with volunteer coordination.
Missaukee Conservation District, led by Graham and in collaboration with Huron Pines AmeriCorps and the Michigan DNR, is contributing survey data to the Great Lakes Stream Crossing Inventory from sites across Missaukee County. This statewide effort aims to assess the condition of bridges, culverts and other crossings as well as their effects on erosion, water quality and aquatic organism habitat. The survey data, which is made publicly available, will allow prioritization of heavily deteriorated sites or those that have significant impacts on the surrounding ecosystem, improving public infrastructure such as road integrity as well as the health of local ecosystems by increasing the connectivity of watersheds and reducing sedimentation and erosion.
The On The Trail series of programs on outdoor education and environmental stewardship have been a focal point of Graham’s service. These programs were started by a previous AmeriCorps member and have been expanded on by each following member, with each bringing their own unique interests and passions to the table when deciding topics to discuss. This year, Graham held six events and covered topics ranging from how to get started backpacking to identifying and preparing edible plants in Michigan. These events were successful, with several interested parties attending each. It’s the hope of the Conservation District that these participants can bring these environmental stewardship concepts out into their lives.
Missaukee Conservation District also hosted a MiCorps stream leader training with Au Sable Institute to train several AmeriCorps members on how to lead stream monitoring and macroinvertebrate identification events. Graham was then able to lead a team of dedicated volunteers and AmeriCorps members in a stream monitoring effort on the Clam River, where they collected and identified larval insects that are good indicators of stream health. He also joined the Kalkaska Conservation District for one of their collection events, further contributing to the conservation of the Upper Manistee River watershed. It was an excellent experience to help these two organizations and collect data to protect the health of Michigan’s streams.
The Huron Pines AmeriCorps program and its host sites provide a diverse range of career experiences and training opportunities to members. Throughout his service term, Graham has shadowed Missaukee Conservation District’s Soil Erosion and Sedimentation control agents on-site inspections, joined Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program Technician Jodi DeHate for farm verifications, and surveyed the Missaukee Conservation District property with Vicki Sawicki of NCCISMA to identify and control invasive species populations. In addition to these opportunities provided by the Conservation District, the Huron Pines AmeriCorps program has allowed Graham to survey for endangered snakes, buck, and limb trees with a chainsaw, and engage with several environmentally conscious individuals and organizations.
The Huron Pines AmeriCorps program is an excellent opportunity for college students and recent graduates as they transition into future careers in the field of natural resources. Most alumni of AmeriCorps programs find jobs in their preferred field shortly after service terms are complete. Graham will continue to serve at the Missaukee Conservation District through the beginning of December. He is extremely grateful to the Conservation District, Missaukee County, and all the other associated organizations for the connections and opportunities they have granted him which wouldn’t have been possible if not for the Huron Pines AmeriCorps program.
Graham Parks is a Huron Pines AmeriCorps member serving as a Conservation Technician at the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information on AmeriCorps or environmental stewardship, contact Graham by phone at 231.839.7193, by email at americorpsmissaukee@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City, MI 49651.
