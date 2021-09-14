Michigan Trails Week
Did you know that Michigan has 13,000 miles of state-designated trails, thousands of miles of local, county and federally managed trails, and more rail-trail miles than any state in the nation? With that in mind, Sept. 19-26 is designated at Michigan Trails Week.
Michigan DNR has a Michigan Trails Week Challenge with challenge prizes and badges. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Lansing/MichiganTrailsWeekChallenge for more information. There are several non-motorized trails in Missaukee County for you to enjoy not only this week, but year-round.
Missaukee Nature Trail and Native Gardens
The Human Resources Building, commonly known as the Health Department, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, is home to District Health Department No. 10, Missaukee MSU Extension, Cooperative Ministry and Missaukee Conservation District. In 2005 a Cardiovascular, Environmental and Policy Change grant was received from District Health Department No. 10 to establish a walking trail. Since then, many partners and funders have continued to make the trails enjoyable and a delight to walk on. Project Learning Tree, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Captain Planet, McBain High School Ecology Class, Michigan Alliance for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) — just to name a few. It’s a stacked loop trail system that is approximately 1.5 miles long with benches, wildflower guides, outdoor classroom, picnic tables, Little Library, and a bird watching wall. The Missaukee Nature Trail gives residents a safe footpath on which to exercise while educating about how landscaping with native flora requires little or no fertilizers or watering once established.
Bird Watching Wall
A bird watching wall is in the process of being completed along the Missaukee Nature Trail and Native Gardens. A grant from MAEOE to construct the bird wall will allow visitors to the trail the opportunity to watch birds up close while hidden behind a wooden fence with viewing holes. Programming related to ornithology (the study of birds) to both adults and youth K-12 will be offered. Having a bird watching wall on premise will allow for bird watching citizen science programs such as The Cornell Lab of Ornithology “Project FeederWatch” and “The Great Backyard Bird Count” to be provided. The addition of a bird watching wall will allow more local opportunities for connecting with and appreciating nature at all age levels.
In addition, to MAEOE sponsoring the bird watching wall, the Lake City Girl Scouts have helped construct, landscape, and plant grapes around the wall. The Girl Scouts will also be helping with painting the wall, building bird houses, and creating educational pieces about local birds that will be posted on the wall. It is Missaukee Conservation District’s intention to feed birds during the winter months and offer nectar sources for hummingbirds during the summer months. Native plants such as grapes, raspberries and flowers will be planted to provide birds with a natural food source. Local individuals, clubs, schools, or businesses are encouraged to contribute to this project by participating in our “Adopt a Bird Feeder” program. You or your organization can donate a feeder (any type) or birdseed to help provide bird watching opportunities to our community. Anyone participating in “Adopt a Bird Feeder” will be recognized with a sign posted at the bird watching wall and on www.missaukeecd.org. Please contact Andrea Mayer at (231) 839-7193 or andrea.mayer@macd.org if you would like to donate, would like more information on birds or the project, or have questions.
Maple Grove Disc Golf Course & Trail Park
Located next to Maple Grove Campground, 5547 W. Davis Road, Lake City, is an 18-hole disc golf course. It’s within walking distance of downtown Lake City and has picnic tables and a bike rack. The first 9 holes are ADA accessible and in a heavily wooded area. The back 9 are in a large, open area that leads back to the woods. This is a par 3 course with a few par 4 baskets. The course is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is suitable for hiking as well.
Missaukee Mountain
Missaukee Mountain, 6500 W. Walker (M-66), Lake City has 3 miles of trail. While traditionally known as a ski mountain complete with a bunny mound, beginner runs, intermediate slopes, expert challenge, and moguls with three tow-ropes — it’s a beautiful location for hiking.
The Lower Trail is a 1.4-mile loop that’s 1259’ high with a maximum grade of 9% and average grade of 2%. Upper Trail is 1.6 miles long that’s 1416’ high with a maximum grade of 19% and average grade of 5%. With ample parking spaces, hilly terrain, the views, makes the experience amazing.
Crooked Lake Campground
One of the campgrounds maintained by Missaukee County, Missaukee Conservation District was one of the key partners in its establishment as a Critical Area Treatment and Public Water-Based Recreation project in partnership with Northwest Michigan Resource Conservation and Development Project, Missaukee County Board of Commissioners, U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service. The 500-acre lake is beautiful, the campground updated and well maintained, and there is a marked hiking trail there. For those who appreciate a variety of natural features, there’s a bog adjacent to the park. Bogs can occupy an area as a mat (floating or grounded) on the margins of lakes. This campground is located on the south side of Crooked Lake off LaChance Road, Lake City.
Cadillac Pathways
Despite its name, the trailhead is in Missaukee County, 3736 S. Seeley Road, in Cadillac.
The Cadillac Pathway consists of just over 11 miles of loop trail networks, with easy to more difficult segments. The primary trailhead is a great place to start to explore the easy and moderate loops of the Pathway’s northern segments.
Moving into the heart of the pathway, you will find the most difficult segments, which can be tackled by the first-time hiker looking for a bit of a challenge. It’s a beautiful trail with varying features, including the Clam River. As it is a State of Michigan DNR park, a Recreation Passport is required to park at the site.
As always, when hiking, be sure to take out what you take in and Leave No Trace.
Sherry Blaszak is the District Manager for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about the outreach events, natural resource programs and opportunities, contact Sherry at 231.839.7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
