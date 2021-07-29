Unwitting control asset assists in scientific discovery

I can come up with theories at the drop of a hat. Most of them aren’t testable. And even if they are, I lack the energy to test them. Call me Mycroft Holmes.
Anyway, Cadillac News outdoor writer Dave Foley occasionally touts TRED-NOT Deerfly Patches in his columns. The patches work using the Tar-Baby principle. Flies light on the sticky patches, and they get stuck. After that, they never bother a person again.
Curious to see how well they worked, I bought some. I was planning an Upper Peninsula trout fishing excursion, and I didn’t want the flying carnivores to eat me alive.
Upper Peninsula or Lower, deer flies are nasty this time of year. In fact, they’re nasty for quite a while. Hendrickson mayflies are all done in a couple of weeks or so. Lightning bugs don’t hang around for long. Deer flies do, though. They start appearing in early June, and I remember times they were bedeviling me deep in September when I was out hunting for grouse. I think it is part of Adam’s curse.
My wife and I have been rising early and going on a walk most every morning. We take the walks, of course, in a seemingly ill-fated quest to regain some of our youthful vigor. Another motivating factor for me was that I wanted to get in shape for some aggressive trout angling on my trip up north. I had one stream in mind to fish, and I wanted to hit it hard.
Deer flies, of course, had been an evil presence on our walks. That was especially true along a stretch of road I call Deerfly Alley. The land there is uncultivated on both sides of the road. The trees are tall, and their canopies shade the ground. The woods apparently are ideal deer fly habitat. The biting nuisances would swarm around us each day along that stretch of road. So, when our fly patches arrived in the mail, my wife and I were anxious to test them. We arose the first morning after the they arrived and put them on, I on my cap as the instructions direct and my wife, because she doesn’t wear a cap on our walks, on the back of her shirt.
My English springer accompanies us on our walks most every morning — first, because she wants to, but also because I want her to be in shape for bird season. After the first hunt of a season, an out-of-shape dog is a sorry dog indeed.
So, the three of us, my wife and I with deer fly patches on and my dog on a leash took off on our walk. And, just as usual, the flies tormented us unmercifully. We got home and a mere handful of them were stuck on my patch. Even fewer were on my wife’s.
These things don’t help much, I thought. And, it stood to reason. The patches lack any scent attractive to deerflies. The idea is simply that the biting pests often take aim at a person’s head. The patches (although members of some races might disagree) are about the color of a person’s skin. If a fly sees some other skin somewhere, though, why would it go for the patch?
Foley himself had recommended them to me, though. Foley is like EF Hutton: When he talks, people should listen.
So, despite my unsatisfactory field test, I took some of the patches with me to the Upper Peninsula. I dutifully stuck one on my cap the morning when I headed to the river.
Don’t ask me about the angling; I don’t want to discuss it. No deer flies afflicted me though. I couldn’t imagine why.
In fact, I met a gal at the end of the hiking trail that parallels the river. I had just come down the trail; she was about to head up.
“Were the deerflies bad?” she asked me.
“I didn’t see a one,” I told her.
She said she was glad to hear it, because they had been bad down along the Lake Superior lakeshore where she had begun her trek.
A few pools up the river, pools where trout were nowhere to be found, I got to thinking about the gal’s remark. I removed my cap and looked at the back of it. Some 15 or 20 flies were stuck to the sticky strip. My patch obviously worked for me that day.
So, why hadn’t the patches worked that first morning when my wife and I tried them?
Ah, here’s my theory: It was my dog’s fault.
I think the deer flies headed for her first. Maybe the flies just prefer dogs to humans. In fact, one of our first clues that the flies are out is when we see them swarming around my dog’s face. So, according to my theory, when the flies give up trying to bite through my dog’s hair, they turn their attention to my wife and me. Their attack route is thrown off by then, though. Instead of coming after us from behind, they come at us from the front. Thus, they avoid the patch.
Part of my theory is testable. All I must do is take my dog along every other day. I can compare the level of fly annoyance and eventually draw a conclusion.
Will I do that?
Naw. I’ll leave that to Mycroft.
I know this, though. The flies didn’t bother me that day I spent on the river. They bothered my unwitting control person, though. That proves the patches work.
