On December 13, Wexford Conservation District will be hosting its annual meeting at Cherry Grove Event Center at 5:30 p.m. Election for three open board director positions will also take place during the meeting. If you are interested in becoming a member of the board, please give the Wexford Conservation District a call at (231) 775-7681 ext. 3 before Nov. 1. Being a member of the Wexford Conservation is a great way to express and help shape the future of conservation.
During this meeting, Larry Czelusta will present. Telling a story about the local stumps and forests soil conservation over the last 100 years. Discussing the loss of rich topsoil and what soil restoration has been done since these major losses. This presentation will broaden your understanding of how soil health can affect the visual world around us.
The featured picture was taken in Wexford County in 1950 with the note on the back: “Soil blown out from under roots, leaving them standing on root tips.” This and other stumps are still on this site today.
The land and the soil itself, have a living history to tell. This unique site has preserved evidence of a loss of two feet of topsoil from under tree stumps 120 years ago due to wind erosion, that followed the great timber harvests. We will also see what conservation measures were done 50 years ago. Environmental stewardship today includes caring for the soil as well and helping it recover from past abuse.
There will also be an update on Wexford Conservation District annual activities. Coffee and snacks will be available throughout the meeting. At the end of the meeting, election results will be announced. So please come and join us for a relaxing and informational night.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager for the Wexford Conservation District. For more information on seed saving and for assistance in local conservation matters, contact Tiffany by phone at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3, by email at wexford@macd.org.
