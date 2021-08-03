I need to apologize to many readers of the Conservation Corner for expressing too much hope that the 2021 gypsy moth infestation would be less than 2020. After all, what could be worse than the year we all want to forget. For the gypsy moth, 2021 is/was a year we would certainly like to forget.
Last year the gypsy moth caterpillars ate mostly oak leaves. This year they ate just about anything and everything, except in most places they avoided eating maple trees. In the forest bug world, this is called “desperation feeding.” When you are hungry, and all the preferred food is gone from the kitchen, you start to look at the food in the back of the fridge that you have been avoiding for a long time.
This tells me that the overall population is not healthy, but, there I go being hopeful again. For now, the leaf feeding is over and the caterpillars have turned into moths and are now laying eggs for the 2022 hatch.
So, let me focus on the trees. Irrespective of what the gypsy moth population does in 2022, many trees will suffer the effects of 2020-21 for years to come. Gypsy moth caterpillars are defoliators, or leaf-eaters. They do not directly kill a tree, but they weaken the tree. As you may have noticed, many trees that were bare in June from the gypsy moth have begun to produce a new set of leaves. These leaves likely will not reach their normal size and will go through their normal fall leaf drop.
But producing a set of leaves takes energy that is predominately stored in the roots. That energy is produced, and then replaced, in the leaves. Producing one set of leaves that lasts the entire growing season is the normal balance for a tree. Defoliation and re-foliation stresses trees, especially mature trees.
Oak trees are often the last trees to break bud and produce leaves in the spring. In the last week of this past May, the area endured four days of below freezing temperatures and many oak trees lost their emerging leaves. If these trees were later attacked by gypsy moth, then the leaves we see emerging now could, in fact, be the third set of leaves that have emerged this year. Trees have only so much energy in reserve.
To add stress, June was an unusually hot and dry month. As those emergent leaves matured, the trees may have struggled to maintain a balance of water. Thankfully, the month of July came with ample rainfall. All that rain greatly helps re-foliation and improves overall tree health.
So what will happen next year? Nature is predictable — most of the time. Healthy trees can usually endure three consecutive years of defoliation. For some localities, 2022 will be the third year. For others, it will be the second year of defoliation.
The blossoming gypsy moth population will eventually implode — maybe next year, or the following year, but it will eventually implode. The likely cause of the implosion will be two factors. The first is the poor health of the moths. The desperation feeding indicates declining health. This usually shows up as fewer eggs inside the overwintering egg masses that we will soon be seeing on the bark of trees.
The second is the fungus known by the letters “Bt”. This fungus is now naturally occurring in the gypsy moth population. This fungus attacks weakened caterpillars and destroys them from the inside. If infected with Bt, the caterpillars look blackened and emaciated and will “mush” if touched or handled. Counties that spray for gypsy moth, spray this fungus in solution. It is not an insecticide, but creates an artificial higher “load” of the fungus. Spraying shortens the time that the naturally occurring level of the fungus would take to cause the gypsy moth population to decline. But that decline is likely to occur soon, with or without spraying. Because nature is predictable — most of the time.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3, or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
