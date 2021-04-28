Pair of Cadillac girls compete in nationals

Fancy meeting you there.
The there is Denver, Colorado.
Cadillac High School senior Oakley Mickelson and junior Lindsey Tonello have battled off-and-on quite a bit over the last year in MAHA (Michigan Amateur Hockey Association) Tier II 19U girls' hockey.
Mickelson plays for the Grand Rapids Griffins team while Tonello plays for the Northern Michigan K-Stars, based out of Kalkaska. Her father Mark is also the team's head coach.
Their rivalry picked up a bit recently when Mickelson's Griffins beat Tonello's K-Stars in the semifinals of the state tournament in overtime.
And it might not be over yet.
Both teams are headed to Denver today for the 2021 USA Hockey-Chipotle Girls Tier II 19U National Championships. Pool play begins Thursday with the finals set for Monday.
While the two wouldn't see each other until deep into bracket play, they're both very excited to be competing for a national championship in Colorado.
"I am so excited…it feels unreal," Mickelson said. "There are only 12 teams in the country that get to go.
"We get to fly as a team thousands of miles away and we have a chance to be the best team in the country."
Mickelson helped the Griffins on their road to be the best teams in Michigan. She tied the state tournament semifinal game against the K-Stars with 13 seconds remaining in regulation before teammate Amelia Albers scored the winner in OT for a 3-2 final.
Grand Rapids went on to beat the Kensington Valley Ravens 3-2 in the title game.
"It was so cool to win the (state) title," Mickelson said. "I was ecstatic."
Mickelson hooked up with the Griffins last summer after playing with Albers, the daughter of coach Matt Albers.
"She reached out to me about tryouts and said they were trying to pick the best girls' team in the state this year," Mickelson said. "I've gotten to make a whole other group of friends outside of school.
"They're like my sisters and my family."
The Griffins start national tournament play at 5:15 p.m. EDT Thursday against the Connecticut Northern Lights before facing the East Coast Wizards (Mass.) at 1 p.m. Friday. They finish pool play against the Buffalo (N.Y.) Bison at 8:40 p.m. Saturday.
The goal for Colorado is to have fun — and win.
"We want to play as a team," Mickelson said. "We have a lot of individuals that are good but together, we are even better."
The Tonello's had that state championship feeling last spring — and then had it yanked away from them.
The K-Stars won the Michigan Tier II title in 2020 and then the world stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We won states and the next week we were told we weren't going to nationals," Lindsey Tonello said. "We were pretty emotional last year that we didn't get to go.
"We had a lot more enthusiasm that we get to do it this year and it pushed us harder. It's pretty cool that we get to go again."
The K-Stars begin national play at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday against the Boston Jr. Eagles before meeting the Nashville Predators at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Their pool-play finale is at 8:40 p.m. Saturday against the Alaska All Stars.
"I think a goal would be definitely to make it to the quarterfinals," Tonello said. "We have a lot of seniors on the team this year and so we're really trying to make the best of it.
"We have one last tournament together that we can all enjoy and so we want to go as far as we can."
The 19U K-Stars include Tonello, a number of players from Traverse City, a couple from the Upper Peninsula, a couple downstate players and even one from Ohio.
That can make practices interesting.
"Sometimes we hold practices downstate or up north to help them," Tonello said. "Most of the time, they are in Kalkaska and whoever can make it is there."
Mark Tonello said it's pretty cool to see two players from Cadillac competing at nationals.
"Having two girls from Cadillac go to Nationals on two different teams is a testament to the Cadillac Area Hockey Association," he said. "CAHA has always been welcoming toward girls and has a history of producing many excellent female hockey players.
"I am very proud of both Oakley and Lindsey and what they've been able to accomplish in their hockey careers."
