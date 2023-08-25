CADILLAC — They’ll hang their hat on all of the positives.
And for the first time out in new offensive and defensive systems, there were a lot of good things.
The downer, though, is some missed opportunities hurt in what was a community celebration around its high school football team.
Midland beat Cadillac 20-17 in overtime in the first game in the newly-renovated Veterans Memorial Stadium Thursday night.
Around 1,500 people were in attendance for the opener, about 400 more than average at one of the most picturesque settings in the state.
The Vikings certainly gave the large crowd a lot to be thrilled out.
Cadillac tied it at 14-14 on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Howell to Dawson Farve with just 38.9 seconds left in regulation.
The Vikings then converted on a field goal to take a 17-14 lead in overtime but Midland found the end zone two plays later on a 7-yard pass from Isaiah Henderson to Zach Buschlen to secure the win.
Cadillac head coach Nick Winkler, in his first game on the Viking sideline, was pleased with his team’s resiliency but knows there’s to clean up moving forward.
“There’s a lot of new stuff, right,” he said.
“This is a new offense, a new new defense…a lot of new things for them.
“We obviously would have rather it went the other way but I think we made it exciting for people and the kids played hard. We made some mistakes that we will correct but I am really proud of them and really appreciative of their efforts.”
Winkler replaced Shawn Jackson who lasted less than a year and left in May to return to his hometown in Missouri.
Winkler was the runner-up to Jackson and expressed interest in the job when it opened again.
While the are some similarities between what Jackson ran with a no-huddle spread and what Cadillac is doing this year, there are nuanced differences.
In some ways, things are much simpler offensively under Winkler but it still takes time to flatten the learning curve.
The same goes defensively as Cadillac switched to an odd front and did a good job of keeping Midland in check for the most part Thursday.
“This was the first chance to be under the lights and they worked but sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way,” Winkler said.
“Midland is a good team and they found a way to win.
“There are some things we executed well and some things we didn’t. The key is to not let this one beat us up because we’ve got to come back and start Big North play next week.”
Midland struck first, scoring on a 2-yard run at 2:17 of the second quarter to go up 6-0.
It stayed that way until Cadillac’s Connor Vermeulen scored on a 19-yard run with 52 seconds left in the first half to make it 7-6 after the first of two Howell PATs.
One of the costliest miscues came 1:00 into the fourth quarter when a Howell pass was picked off at the Viking 5-yard line and the Chemics scored a couple of plays late for a 14-7 lead after the two-point conversion.
Cadillac got to the Midland 38 with 6:55 but were stopped after two incomplete passes.
The Viking defense responded, though, and Cadillac got the ball back with about three minutes left.
Howell hit Farve for a big 42-yard pass play and then converted on fourth-and-5 to keep the drive going.
Howell was sacked back to the 28 with 55.8 seconds remaining but then hit Farve for a big first down to the Midland 18 with 39 seconds left.
Cadillac scored on the next play, setting up overtime.
The Vikings (0-1 overall) open Big North play Thursday at Escanaba.
The Eskymos open their season today against Calumet.
