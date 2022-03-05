GRAYLING — Patience turned out to be their virtue.
That and some darn good defense.
Lake City used those two things to beat Manton 45-20 in a Division 3 girls basketball district final Friday at Grayling High School.
The win sends the Trojans (18-4 overall) into regional semifinal play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Houghton Lake High School against Oscoda. The Owls (15-6) beat Tawas 70-29 on Friday.
McBain and Sanford Meridian meet in the second game at 7 p.m.
Lake City got an important lesson in patience a couple of weeks ago when it lost to Manton 32-29.
“Offensively, we knew we needed to be patient against their zone,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said.
“When they beat us a couple of weeks ago, we hoisted up 23 threes and that’s not our game.
“Be patient, move the ball to get the shot that we want and not force things.”
While the Trojans hit a handful of 3-pointers on Friday, they certainly were patient as they played with the lead largely from start to finish.
Lake City led 14-8 after the first quarter and put on a spurt in the second quarter to take a 22-11 advantage into halftime.
A jumper by Chloe Bisballe gave the Trojans a 26-11 lead with 5:52 to go in the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Tarrin Miller stretched it to 33-14 with 4:10 left.
The second part of their execution came on the defensive end of the court and it was aimed at Manton sophomore standout guard Lauren Wilder.
Wilder torched Grayling for 36 points on Wednesday, including 20 in the fourth quarter of the comeback victory.
Lake City’s seen enough of Wilder in the Highland Conference to know she’s certainly able to take over a game.
“The defense was really key,” Tisron said.
“Wilder is one of the best players in northern Michigan and we knew we couldn’t let her beat us.
“We went the triangle-and-two route that way we could double her. Rylee Cohoon in the first half before she hurt her ankle and then Jessica Allen in the second half did a wonderful job on Wilder.”
Lake City held Wilder to nine points.
That was tough for Manton to overcome, coach JP Katona said.
“They had a very nice game plan,” he said. “They have the personnel to do that.
“It gave some other players opportunities to score and it was one of those nights were we just couldn’t find the bucket.”
Lake City led 34-18 going into the fourth quarter and never let Manton find any kind of momentum as it continually worked time off the clock with long possessions down the stretch.
“I thought Chloe really controlled the game, especially when they started to pressure us in the second half and Mackenzie (Bisballe) does what Mackenzie does,” Tisron added. “It was a total team effort. When we’ve played well, we’ve played as a team.”
Mackenzie Bisballe led the way with 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists while Chloe Bisballe had 11 points, five rebounds and nine assists.
Emma Nickerson added nine points and nine rebounds.
Genna Alexander had five points for Manton while Megan Moffit grabbed five rebounds.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls tonight,” Katona said.
“They left everything on the floor.”
