“Where no man has gone before.”
A quote from the TV series Star Trek that holds true for trout. Trout tend to congregate in locations not frequented by anglers.
Find a place where no angler has gone before and you will catch fish. Recently I had a chance to test that theory on the Clam River.
In October, the Cadillac Pathway opened a new biking trail which at one point passes close to the the river.
As I approached that section on my fatbike last fall, I stopped to check it out. It was perfect — fast flowing water and more importantly no sign of a path other than the new biking trail. It had real possibilities as a fish producer. But it was nearly ¾-mile walk from the parking lot. Out of range for most walking fishers, but a short trip if you’re on a bike. This gave me an idea.
On an overcast morning, I drive into the Cadillac Pathway parking lot. I take my bike off the trunk rack, and slip a large portage pack, onto my back. In the pack I’ve got my waders, fishing rod, tackle, and a lock. The rod tip sticks out of the pack so as I ride down the trail I have to remember to stay away from brush or tree limbs that might snap off the end of the rod. When I reach the river, I pull on my waders, lock the bike to a tree, and step into the current.
The water is running fast. Tag alders hang out over the river providing shaded cover for stream dwellers. I am optimistic about my chances of trout. I catch a couple chubs who love my hooked offerings of worm. No trout yet, but I do find a Frisbee lying on the river bottom. I pick it up. It has a coating of slime on it so rather than drop it inside my waders, I stick it in my trout net.
Minutes later a chunky brook trout races out from under a log and grabs my bait. I reel the fish in, swing out my net, and then see that Frisbee filling the net hoop. The fish hits the Frisbee, bounces into the air, and throws the hook. That’s frustrating. I reach into the net, take the wet slimy Frisbee, and drop it into my waders. I should have done that in the beginning.
About then I make another discovery. I am still wearing my bright chartreuse-colored bike helmet. That’s not a good look and pretty much nullifies my attempts to remain hidden from trout by dressing in drab colors to blend with the surroundings. At this point being seen by trout is not my concern. I just hope I don’t run into another fisherman. I’m not sure how I would explain why I happen to be wearing a bike helmet while wading a stream fishing for trout.
At this point I feel I have come too far to go all the way back to the bike to drop the helmet, so I continue to fish now using spinners to discourage the chubs from biting. I catch one small brook trout before deciding to head back.
The trip wasn’t that productive in terms of putting fish in the bag, but the idea of biking to trout fish has merit.
Last fall, readers may remember my column about how I buried my car in the sand and had to call for a tow truck. If I had gone with a fatbike instead of the Toyota, I would have saved the $200 towing charge.
After that I decided to quit driving the backcountry two-tracks in my quest for trout. With a bike I can fish just about anywhere that there is a trail. One area that comes to mind is the Fife Lake Outlet. This Manistee River tributary runs parallel to the North Country Trail for several miles. A person with a bike could use the trail to put them on sections of the river far from where most anglers care to go on foot. As I look over maps and remember trips from other years, I can think of some pothole laden two-tracks leading to creeks like the Poplar, Peterson, and Anderson that would be better accessed with a pedal bike. It’s something worth trying. Just remember to take your helmet off before you start fishing.
