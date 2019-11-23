CADILLAC — Early in the season it is about the little things.
So when Cadillac laced up the skates Friday to take on Portage Northern, coach Scott Graham was happy to see his team come out with a lot of energy. While the Vikings maintained that energy throughout, they could never get a sustained attack going. As a result, the Vikings lost the game 4-2.
Portage Northern scored the first goal but Cadillac tied the game 1-1 after Ian Lilly lit the lamp from an assist from Bryan Farley a few minutes later. The game remained tied at the end of the first period. The Vikings then trailed to start the third period, 2-1.
Graham said in the second period and into the third the Vikings struggled with penalties and for a nearly 10-minute stretch Cadillac was killing penalties. That included 5-on-3 hockey, he said.
"We showed a lot of growth in the penalty kill, killing off a 5-on-3," he said.
During the final period, Graham said Portage Northern scored two but the Vikings were able to score their final goal with about 4:45 left in the game. Carson Peedle scored the Cadillac goal off an assist from Kaleb McKinley.
"It is tough to show consistency when you are battling between the power play and the penalty kill," Graham said. "We also need to look at tightening up defensively in front of the net."
Nathan Moore stopped 19 of 23 shots in net for the Vikings, while Cadillac scored two goals on 23 shots.
Cadillac travels to Big Rapids on Wednesday.
