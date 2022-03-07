DETROIT — Cole Hopkins’ quest began on March 6, 2021.
That’s also the last time the Evart junior lost a high school wrestling match.
Since then, it’s a perfect 54-0.
Hopkins put the exclamation point on that perfection, beating Lutheran Westland’s Noah Etnyre by major decision, 15-7, to capture the title at 171 pounds at the MHSAA Division 4 Individual Wrestling State Finals Saturday at Ford Field.
Bryant pinned his way to the finals Friday and then finished it off Saturday.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Hopkins said.
“After last year, coming up one match short. It’s the best feeling I could ever have imagined.
“That was my motivation every single day, every time we went to practice, every time I woke up…it makes you want to work that much harder so it doesn’t happen again.”
Clinton’s Brayden Randolph beat Hopkins 8-3 in the championship match at 171 pounds last year, laying the groundwork for what would become Hopkins’ special junior season.
Not losing a match along the way is certainly special but it was never his goal, either.
“I didn’t try to focus on it at all,” Hopkins said.
“I didn’t necessarily want to be an undefeated state champion.
“I just wanted to wrestle to my ability and let the cards lay where they fall.”
Hopkins opened the 2022 State Finals with a 10-second pin over Manton’s Ben Paddock in the first round Friday before he pinned Bronson’s Jacob Britten in 1:17 in the championship quarterfinals.
He pinned Rogers City’s Anthony Paull in 58 seconds in the semifinals Friday night to advance to the final round against Etnyre.
By the luck of the draw, Hopkins and Etnyre had to wait all day Saturday until the final matches as wrestling began at 189 pounds, the class right after 171. The finals started at 3:30 p.m. and finally reached 171 by around 6:15 p.m.
“You really can’t describe it,” Hopkins said. “It’s the last match and everyone is tuned to you.
“It was amazing.”
Nerves were an issue, Hopkins said, but once warm-ups began, he settled in.
“When we first got into the stadium, I was nervous,” he said. “Once we started warming up, I was thinking about my training and it calmed me down.
“My coaches helped me through it, too, making sure to calm me down and that I stayed in the moment.”
Cole’s father Ryan is Evart’s head coach.
“Cole is the first individual state champion in our program’s history,” Evart assistant coach Ben Bryant said. “It’s hard to put into words how proud we are of his dedication, character, perseverance, thoughtfulness and high morals that he holds himself to.
“He has set an example for everyone behind him to strive for.”
Hopkins started the scoring against Etnyre, getting a takedown just 28 seconds into the first period before Etnyre came back with an escape and a takedown of his own for a 3-2 lead. Hopkins got an escape to tie it at 3-3 and then another takedown for a 5-3 lead with 39 seconds left in the first period.
Hopkins went up 8-3 in the second period before an Etnyre escape made it 8-4 with 28 seconds to go. A Hopkins take down with 1 second left made it 10-4 going into the third.
Etnyre got a takedown 36 seconds into the third period to make it 10-6 but Hopkins responded with an escape and takedown for a 13-6 lead. Etnyre got one more escape and Hopkins one more takedown to finish the match.
“After that first takedown, I was gaining confidence and understanding what he was trying to do,” Hopkins said. “I tried to do my best and stick to my gameplan.
“My coaches wanted me to make sure I was moving my feet, start with a heavy hand fight and be able to open up on my attacks. I just wanted to keep putting up points.”
Hopkins was one of four all-state placers in the area.
Pine River sophomore Ryder Holmes took fourth in Division 4 at 140 pounds. He dropped a semifinal match to a four-time state finalist and worked his way back to the third-place match where he fell to Union City’s Brayton Mears by major decision, 13-1.
Holmes finished 39-11 overall
Cayden Mys also had a good weekend as he took sixth at 160 pounds. He lost in the semifinals and then to Springport’s Matt Riehle in the fifth-place match Saturday. Mys finished 45-15.
Reed City’s Bryson Hughes also finished with all-state honors as he took fourth at 171 pounds in the Division 3 tournament. Hughes won his first-round match Friday and then wrestled his way back to the consolation finals where he was pinned by Gladwin’s Randy Pyrzewski in 29 seconds.
Hughes finished 50-8 overall.
The final placer came from the first MHSAA Girls’ State Finals, also held at Ford Field.
Manton’s Makayla Gowell took seventh at 170 pounds, good for an all-state finish. She beat Owosso’s Paige Helsel 8-3 in the seventh-place match.
Pine River’s Phil Rigling (152) and Rogan Nelson (171) were a match away from earning all-state honors while Bryant Wing (103), Jordan Nelson (119), Wyatt Underhill (145) and Andrew Baldwin (215) each went 0-2.
“It was great to see four of our seniors (Underhill, Rigling, Mys and Nelson) be able to finish their careers at Ford Field,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “They will leave a big hole in our lineup and in our practice room for us to fill.
“It also was encouraging for us to see what the underclassmen were able to accomplish and we look for them to fill big roles in the future.”
Evart’s Sam Bailey went 1-2 at 189 pounds and finished one win short of being all-state while teammate Alex Burhans also went 1-2.
Paddock finished 1-2 for Manton at 171 on the boys’ side while the Rangers also had seven girls competing. Reganne Stahl went 1-2 at 100 pounds; Chloe Colton 0-2 at 110; Kennedi Wahmhoff 1-2 at 120; Natalee Kibbe 0-2 at 125; Allyssa White 1-2 at 190; and Kiyara Oster 1-2 at 190.
“We had a great weekend, everyone wrestled well and left it all on the mat,” Manton coach Chad Weston said. “We are really hoping to get more girls on the team in the future and we have a great girls’ program.
“Makayla had a great weekend, too. She a tough loss but bounced right back.”
Reed City’s Caitlyn Chiger also went 1-2 in the girls’ 140-pound division.
