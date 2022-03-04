PENTWATER — There is more to achieve, but Thursday night the Mesick boys basketball team enjoyed the achievement of perfection.
With a 76-37 win against Pentwater, the Bulldogs completed a perfect regular season and coach Kyle Duby said it is the perfect example of the type of young men and players he has in this current group.
"It definitely means a lot for the boys. They are the group that started the program when I started and they were in sixth and seventh grade," Duby said. "They committed to the program. This is the group that set the example for younger players about what a program should look like."
Although Duby said there was pressure to complete the perfect season, his team didn't show any nerves. As a confident group of players who believed in the preparation and work, they put in, Duby said his team was loose Thursday.
"We have faced adversity a handful of times this season and we have found ways to overcome it," he said.
Mesick jumped out to a 23-10 lead after the first quarter and led by 23 points at the half, 40-17. To start the fourth quarter, Duby said the Bulldogs expanded its lead to 60-29.
In addition to the perfect season, Duby said his team hit 15 3-pointers that put the team at 180 for the season. While it is not the most ever made by a team in a season, Duby said only 35 teams have hit at least 165 3-pointers in a season, which puts the Bulldogs at around 30 on that elite state record list.
"We are really excited about (the perfect season) and we will take time to reflect after the postseason. We will celebrate (Thursday) and it's back to the grind (Friday). I'm proud of the kids and I hope we can keep it going."
Ashtyn Simerson paced the Bulldogs with 21 points while Carter Simmer had 15 points. Logan Wienclaw added 12 points in the Mesick win, while Connor Simmer scored 10.
Mesick (20-0) will play Wednesday against the winner of Monday's Manton and Roscommon game.
