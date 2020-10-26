PETOSKEY — Their plans were working quite well.
Cadillac kept an extra tight mark on Petoskey's Hunter Hicks, the Big North Conference's leading scorer who broke the league record for goals this season and it seemed to be working.
Then the Northmen scored two quick second-half goals, forcing the Vikings to abandon that plan and start pressing.
When the dust settled, Petoskey topped Cadillac 3-0 in an MHSAA Division 2 soccer district final Saturday evening at Northmen Stadium.
The loss ends the Vikings' season at 7-8-3 overall while the Northmen (12-5-2) advance to regional semifinal play against East Grand Rapids on Tuesday in Cedar Springs.
Cadillac, which had tied and lost a one-goal game to Petoskey during the regular season, kept Saturday's contest scoreless through the first half but the Northmen struck 14 minutes into the second half when Dylan Aldridge scored to make it 1-0.
Hicks then scored a couple of minutes later to put Petoskey up 2-0.
"Unfortunately, the game didn't go our way," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We walked into it with a plan and I thought we were able to execute a portion of the plan well, especially in the second half.
"However, Petoskey was able to score two quick goals on us and that forced us to take some risks which allowed them to finish off the game with a third goal."
The Northmen got that third goal with 14 minutes remaining to seal it.
Elliot Lavigne made 10 saves in goal for Cadillac.
Despite the loss, Wolf was pleased with what his team did this season.
"That said, I am extremely proud of what the players accomplished this season," he said. "With the pandemic, things were even more difficult than we could have ever imgagined but they rose to the occasion and achieved more than anyone thought possile at the start of the season.
"I want to thank all of the players, especially the seniors for their hard work and dedication. I also want to thank our fans who supported us throughout the season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.