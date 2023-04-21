CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 3-0 decision to Big North Conference foe Petoskey in girls soccer Thursday at the CASA fields.
The Northmen scored twice in the first half — in the ninth and 17th minutes — and then again in the second half in the 65th minute.
The Vikings had a couple of strong chances late but missed a penalty kick and had another strong shot clang off the crossbar.
“Petoskey is always a tough opponent and tonight they did a good job of finding through balls that made our defense have to recover quickly,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “I am really proud of the way we played.
“We continued to fight for balls and make good attacks. We held our own and had some good opportunities.”
Jazmin Angell recorded 13 saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (1-4 overall, 0-1 Big North) are at Oscoda on Saturday and at Alpena on Tuesday.
MANTON — Kalkaska took home the title from the Frostbite Open, played Thursday at Emerald Vale Golf Course.
The Blazers shot a 378 while Lake City was second at 410, Kingsley third at 418, Manton fourth at 433, Cadillac’s JV fifth at 434 and McBain sixth at 491.
Teague Helsel paced the Trojans with a 95 while Lucas Hinkamp shot a 102, Kaleb Conrad a 106 and Scout Wetzel a 107.
“We have been much improved so far this year as my seniors played a great deal last summer,” Lake City coach Travis Hubbard said.
Lincoln Hicks paced the Rangers with a 94 while Fabio Castro shot a 104, Bridgette Collins 116 and Mateo Powell a 119 in his first match.
“The conditions were less than ideal but the kids battled all day,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said.
Ryan Lincoln paced the Vikings with a 97 while Joey Schafer shot a 107, Ethan Schwach 113 and Keaston Johnson a 117.
Braylon Paced led the Ramblers with a 110, Cason Witbeck shot a 111, Spencer Reed 132 and Peyton Scholten a 138.
MCBAIN — McBain dropped a pair of non-league baseball games to Harrison, 12-1 and 6-4.
“We didn’t come to play in the first game,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “Eli (Baker) pitched well and it was good to get him out there for the first time this year.
“The senior trip was last week so he was gone. We finally have our full team together for the first time this week.”
Baker took the loss, striking out eight batters in five innings of work. Trey Boven and Blayn Hughston singled at the plate.
Suan Kim took the loss in game two, striking out six in four innings. Kaden Abrahamson and Gavin Schut singled while Trey Boven, Holden Kanouse, Trenton Brunink and Hughston drove in runs.
BUCKLEY — Buckley picked up a pair of non-league softball wins, sweeping Bear Lake 17-1 and 15-0.
Kayla Milarch got the win in the opener, striking out six of the 11 batters she faced and walking one.
Maddie Chilson got the win in game two, striking out eight of the 10 batters she faced and walking one.
MCBAIN — McBain dropped a pair of non-league games to Harrison, 18-11 and 13-3.
Caitlin Butzin took the loss in the opener for the Ramblers.
At the plate, Olivia Peterson had a hit and an RBI; Brecken Gilde an RBI; Butzin two hits and three RBIs; Emerson Tossey two hits and two RBIs; Brealla Walenjus a hit; Mariah Pluger a hit and an RBI; and Leah Thompson an RBI.
Tossey took the loss in game two.
At the plate, Gilde had an RBI; Butzin a hit; and Pluger an RBI.
COLEMAN — Pine River’s girls and boys each took first in a three-team meet at Coleman with Merrill.
The Bucks totaled 63 points on the girls’ side while Coleman had 46 and Merrill had five.
“Tonight, we grew as a team as we braved some pretty bad weather and we had some pretty good performances, as well,” Pine River coach Nate Swanson said. “It’s always tough to plan for a back-to-back and keep the team focused on the task at hand but they handled everything and took care of business.”
Eloise Popman won the 100-meter dash in 14.52 seconds and the 200 dash in 29.72 seconds while Ali Wheaton won the 100 hurdles at 19.92 and the 300 hurdles at 56.50.
Lillian Pylman and Lillian Melius tied for first in the shot put at 31-feet, 2-inches while Pylman won the discus at 94-10.5. Hannah Baker won the long jump at 13-10 and the Bucks won the 1600 relay in 4:59.26 and the 3200 relay in 13:19.71.
Pine River had 59 points on the boys’ side while Coleman (27) and Merrill (25) followed.
Damien Jackson won the 200 dash in 25.59 seconds and Brody Swanson the 800 in 2:24.96 while Damien Beach won the 300 hurdles in 51.56 seconds and the long jump at 18-2.
Javen Wanstead won the shot put at 34-1 and the discus at 118-4 while Xavier Davis won the high jump at 4-6. The Bucks also won the 3200 relay in 12:05.84.
