PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped an 8-0 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference tennis match Tuesday.
"These kids must realize every day needs to be about hard work with a keen desire to compete," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "We are trying to establish a ‘culture of winning’ through determination and dedication that will endure for years to come.
"We will overcome."
Jack Schmittdiel lost 6-0, 6-0 to Will Pizzoti at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore lost 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 to Charlie Pizzoti.
Henry Schmittdiel lost to Ethan Rindford 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Davin Brown lost to Jade Spurgeon 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing lost to Jayson LaGrow and Landon Brettley 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Gavin Smith and Logan Collins lost to Nolan Spadafore and Evan Rindfusz 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson lost to JP Briz and Nate Thomas 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald lost to Jace Copeland and Quinn Luggee 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Big Rapids today.
• Cadillac won the JV match 5-3.
Cole Carey won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Connor Jeswick lost 7-6(8-6), 6-4 at No. 2.
Matt Erickson won 6-4, 7-6(7-2) at No. 3 while Mark Simons won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4.
John McKnight and Oscar Kendall won 6-1, 2-6, 12-10 at No. 1 doubles while Max McCumber and Cole Mortenson lost 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.
Drew Drabik and Casey McNamara lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 while Logan Scheanwald and Brandon Recca won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.