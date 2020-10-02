CADILLAC — Petoskey scored twice early in the second half and it held up in a 2-1 win over Cadillac in a Big North Conference soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
Viking senior Bryan Farley put Cadillac on the board off a free kick with five minutes remaining but they could get no closer.
"That was extremely tight game between two good teams," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "I felt that we moved the ball very well and we were able to create chances. Unfortunately, we didn't finish those chances except for Bryan's fantastic free kick.
"However, we know what we have to work on and we are going to be razor focused for it as we prepare for our games next week."
Elliot Lavigne recorded 10 saves in the nets for Cadillac.
The Vikings are at Alpena on Tuesday.
