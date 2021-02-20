PETOSKEY — Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to Petoskey 9-1 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Friday night.
Fisher Moore scored the Vikings' only goal off assists from Bryan Farley and Kam Hearld.
"They're a good team with really skilled skaters that maintain possession of the puck well," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "That made life difficult for us."
The Northmen outshot Cadillac 30-8, as well.
"When we were able to get the puck in behind their defense, we were able to generate some things but not enough," Graham added.
The Vikings host Traverse City West on Monday.
