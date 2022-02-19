CADILLAC — The team at the top of the league standings showed why it’s there.
Petoskey started strong and never looked back in beating Cadillac 38-22 in a Big North Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
The Northmen, who sit atop the conference standings, led 21-4 after the first quarter and 31-8 at halftime.
“Give credit to Petoskey, they were ready to play and they got after it in the first quarter,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “We weren’t ready to play and ultimately, that falls on me.
“I thought our second half was better and we were willing to fight back.”
Petoskey led 35-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Anna Whipple paced Cadillac with 13 points and Joslyn Seeley had four.
“Anna gave us a spark and was awesome inside,” Damgard said. “She gave us a spark in that quarter and it gave us a lift.”
Cadillac is at McBain on Tuesday.
• Petoskey won the JV game 35-34 in OT. Kaleigh Swiger paced Cadillac with 14 points while Madison Swiger had nine and Reina McMahon scored six.
• Petoskey won the freshman game 34-27. Emma Holdship paced Cadillac with 10 points and Raegan Schopieray had nine.
MANTON — Manton won its seventh straight, beating Houghton Lake 48-27 in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Friday night.
“The girls played hard tonight,” Manton coach JP Katona said.
“We look forward to finishing the regular season with this win streak we’re on.”
The Rangers led 14-4 after the first quarter and 23-10 at halftime. It was 37-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals while Leah Helsel had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Megan Moffit added 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
The Rangers host Pine River on Tuesday.
