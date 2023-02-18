PETOSKEY — This one hurts.
Leading most of the way, Cadillac saw one slip away as it dropped a 54-53 decision to Petoskey in a key Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Northmen knocked the ball loose near mid-court and got a layup with about 15 seconds remaining. The Vikings then worked for the last shot but couldn’t get a look as they were smothered by the Petoskey defense in the waning seconds and no fouls were called.
“It’s another single-possession game between Petoskey and Cadillac,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “Both teams played their guts out in an extremely physical game.
“Credit them…they made plays down the stretch and our guys are still figuring out how to finish close games. I said the same thing last week and unfortunately, it’s a steep learning curve and we aren’t there yet. With that said, we will be better for having gone through it.”
The loss drops the Vikings into a tie atop the Big North standings with Traverse City Central. Cadillac finishes league play at TC West next Friday while the Trojans host Petoskey.
Cadillac led 16-13 after the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime before taking a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings lost senior Jaden Montague to an eye injury in the third quarter, taking one of their go-to scorers off the floor the rest of the night.
“Obviously, losing Jaden was a big loss for us,” Benzenberg said. “However, I thought Eli Main and Kyle McGowan did a great job taking those minutes.”
Charlie Howell paced Cadillac with 24 points and eight rebounds while Main scored eight and Montague had seven.
The Vikings host Big Rapids on Tuesday in fan/student appreciation night. Kids in grades K-6 get in free with a shirt and popcorn.
Staying patient offensively is good — except when the shots aren’t falling.
Cadillac struggled offensively and dropped a 43-25 decision to Petoskey in a Big North contest.
The Northmen led 10-5 after the first quarter and 16-9 at halftime.
“Overall, I thought we defended pretty well,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said.
“It was a low scoring first half because we were pretty patient on offense.
“Unfortunately, the story of the night is the shots didn’t fall.
“We had a lot of good looks all night and just struggled to get them to go. Petoskey has a lot of weapons and ultimately it wore us down.”
Petoskey was up 33-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Madelyn Schamanek paced Cadillac with eight points and Joslyn Seeley scored six.
The Vikings host Ludington on Wednesday.
