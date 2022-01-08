CADILLAC — The little things matter.
The effort, grit and tenacity are good but execution matters, too.
Cadillac had its chances but couldn’t finish and dropped a 4-1 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference hockey contest Friday night at home.
The Northmen scored early in the first period and while that goal took some wind out of the Vikings’ sails, they bounced right back but couldn’t do that on the scoreboard.
“That first goal against us was a tough pill to swallow but we got right back after it,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
That was the only goal of the first period before Petoskey added two quick ones in the second period for a 3-0 lead going into the third.
As the Vikings raise their level of play, Graham said the finer points need to come with it, too, for goals to show up on the board.
“You can see we’re in a lot of the right spots and continually doing a lot of the right things but we’re lacking some execution when the time is critical,” he said.
The Northmen stretched the lead to 4-0 in the third period before Cadillac’s Jackson Hilt scored unassisted to get the Vikings on the board.
Cadillac (4-9 overall, 0-6 BNC) hosts Manistee on Monday.
