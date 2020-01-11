CADILLAC — To call it a rough week might be a bit of an understatement.
Down a number of players due to illness, Cadillac took another one on the chin, falling to Petoskey 12-4 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The short-handed Vikings were coming off a 9-1 loss to league-leading Traverse City Central on Wednesday and had also canceled practices Tuesday and Thursday because of sickness.
"We've had a tough week with a lot of sickness and guys being out," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "We got some of them back today but all of that takes a toll on you, too.
"We're trying to keep the energy levels high with all of that going on."
Petoskey opened the scoring in Friday's contest before Cadillac's Fisher Moore scored off an assist from Carson Carlington 30 seconds later to tie it at 1-1.
That was as close as the game would be.
The Northmen scored three unanswered goals to lead 4-1 after the first period and then were up 10-3 after two. Bryan Farley scored off assists from Moore and Zakk Izzard before Kam Herald scored off assists from Henry Schmittdiel and Carlington in the second period.
Schmittdiel closed the scoring for Cadillac in the third period.
"They wore us down tonight," Graham said. "They've got a good skating and puck-handling team and it was tough to come back on them."
Cadillac hosts Tawas on Wednesday.
