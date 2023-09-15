CADILLAC — Cadillac took one on the chin, falling to Petoskey 7-1 in a Big North Conference tennis match.
“I thought we played hard but we ran up against a buzzsaw in Petoskey,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “We came up a bit short at some doubles flights that could have gone either way and feel like we can turn those around at the Big North tournament in a couple of weeks.”
Brady Koenig lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Connor Hill lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Cade James lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 while Keaston Johnson lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4.
Ben Anderson and Tommy Reagan lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Kyle Ross and Nick Brandsma lost 6-4, 7-6(11-9) at No. 2.
Mason Freeman and Drew Kornacki won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 while Dino Santangelo and Thomas Rahilly lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4.
• Cadillac won the JV match 6-2.
Trayer Langworthy lost 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 at No. 1 singles while Matt Mason lost 6-2, 7-6(5) at No. 2.
Devin Gardner won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
Jack Schaefer and Braxton Heuker won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while McCoy McGuire and Thomas Boardman won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2.
Brody Meyer and Jack Hampton won 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 3.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac dropped an 8-0 decision to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference boys soccer contest.
Viking coach Paul King commended freshman Marshall Soul for stepping into the nets after keeper Ethan Romey was injured midway through the first half.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey on Tuesday.
