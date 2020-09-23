CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 6-2 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference tennis match on Tuesday.
"Petoskey always brings a lot of firepower and we really made them fight for their flight wins, up and down their lineup," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "and we got a couple of flight wins ourselves in the process.
"We know we can compete hard, keep the ball in play and that's been our focus all season."
Fisher Moore lost 6-, 6-3 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
Davin Brown lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 while Brady Koenig lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore lost 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles while Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman won 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 2.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith lost 6-4, 7-6(10-8) at No. 3 while Chris Anderson and Logan Collins won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.
Cadillac is at Glen Lake on Friday.
SOCCER
TC Central tops Cadillac
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central topped Cadillac 3-1 in a Big North Conference contest.
"It's a tough loss on the road for us," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We're at the point in the season where we have to grind out every win and with some injuries on the team, we struggled to get up and running today.
"However, this group has the potential to bounce back from this. Despite all of that, they clawed their way back into the game and fought to minute 80. That mentality will serve us well."
The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime and scored early in the second half for a 2-0 lead. Cadillac got one back when Ethan Sharp scored off an assist from Nic Horstman.
Central went up by a pair of goals soon after, though, on a free kick.
Cadillac hosts Gaylord on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
RC 2nd, 4th at CSAA
FREMONT — Reed City's girls took second and the boys fourth in the first CSAA Gold Jamboree at Branstrom Park.
Fremont took first on the girls' side with 51 points while the Coyotes were second at 52 and Chippewa Hills third at 66.
"For the girls, it was just an all-out exciting race," Reed City co-coach Rich Saladin said. "Fremont nicked us by one point. The next two matchups will be something we can look forward to.
"Claudia Francke was absolutely outstanding today. Paige Lofquist and Olivia Lewis really stepped up and ran great. As Coach Somers from Fremont said, there was a little bit of home course advantage as they had run it last week. Overall, I think our kids were prepared to handle the hills and had a strong showing. We're very proud of their effort. Anytime you finish in the top half of the Gold conference against this great competition is a big accomplishment. Our top five girls all finished in the top 18 runners. That's great."
Abbie Kiaunis paced Reed City with a third-place finish in 22:16 while Claudia Francke was ninth in 24:40, Nora Smoes 10th in 24:47, Lofquist 14th in 25:16 and Lewis 18th in 25:42."
Fremont won the boys' race with a perfect score of 15 points. Chippewa Hills was second at 82, Big Rapids third at 102 and Reed City fourth at 104.
"Ryan Allen ran a great race on a very tough course," Saladin said. "He's just seconds from being in the top 7. Anthony Kiaunis had a great showing also. I was really impressed with Ty Kailing today as he was our number 3 runner. He looked great.
"This is definitely the toughest course we will run. Our kids looked strong and I thought we raced well."
Allen took eighth in 19:02, Anthony Kiaunis 14th in 19:39, Kailing 26th in 21;44, Izaiah Lentz 29th in 22:06 and Mason Dozier 30th in 22:08.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.