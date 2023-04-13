PETOSKEY — Cadillac opened the outdoor portion of its track and field season in a Big North Conference dual meet Wednesday at Petoskey.
The Northmen took first on the girls’ side, 90-77 and on the boys’ side, 105-57.
Junior Makenzie Johns picked up a pair of wins as she took first in the shot put at 36-feet, 3-inches and first in the discus at 118-3.25. Junior Madisyn Lundquist also took first in the pole vault at 9-6.
Freshman Brooklynn Brown won the 800 in 2:35.59 and the 1600 in 5:32.79. Freshman Elise Koenig won the 3200 in 15:50.66 while junior Hanah Johnson won the 200 dash in 28.49 seconds.
On the boys’ side, senior Connor Anderson won the shot put at 44-6.5 and the discus at 132-4 while freshman Reed King also won the 400 dash in 57.05 seconds. King also ran a leg of the 800 relay that took first in 1:36.10 with Gabe Cochrane, Derek Rood and Connor Vermeulen.
Cadillac competes at the Freeland Invitational on Saturday.
CLARE — Pine River and Marion competed in a three-team meet at Clare.
The Pioneers took first on the girls’ side with 108.5 points while the Bucks were second at 44.5 and Marion third at 22.
For Pine River, Eloise Popma took first in the 100 dash in 13.96 second and first in the 200 dash in 29.92 seconds.
The Bucks also won the 1600 relay in 4:52.69 with the foursome of Hannah Baker, Jersey Johnson, Kaylee Nethers and Ellie Rigling.
“The girls had another great day,” Pine River coach Nate Swanson said. “This is exactly what you want to see this early in the year.
“We love to see the results from putting in the daily work in practice.”
Marion’s Harley Bear won the shot put at 37-9 and the discus at 110-1
Clare took first on the boys’ side with 116.5 points while Marion was second at 34 and Pine River third at 21.5.
Marion’s Weston Cox won the shot put at 43-9 and Braden Prielipp won the high jump at 6-4
Pine River won the 3200 relay in 9:40.71 with the foursome of Ethan Baker, Scott Slocum, Brody Swanson and Gavin Kelso.
CADILLAC — Kingsley clipped Manton 211-216 in a non-league golf match at the Cadillac Country Club.
Lincoln Hicks earned medalist honors with a career-low round of 44. Fabio Castro shot a 57, Bridgette Collins 57 and Ava Traxler a 58.
Jackson Schab and Michael Hicks also played their first high school matches while Rachel Kongeal shot her career best round.
MESICK — Mesick split a pair of non-league games with Onekama, dropping the opener 6-5 and winning the nightcap 12-8.
“We are a very young and inexperienced team and we are seeing what we need to work on but I am confident that this group of girls will keep improving with each game,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said.
Kesley Quiggin took the loss for the Bulldogs in game one, allowing one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out 19.
Quiggin homered at the plate while Ally Brown also had a hit and Harmony Harris drove in a run.
Quiggin got the win in game two, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five.
Harris led the way at the plate with three hits while Quiggin and Celeste Hallett each had two. Rylee Blach and Maddy Spoor had a hit apiece.
Mesick (2-1 overall) hosts Bear Lake today.
