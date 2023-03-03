Pheasant wing feather quest leaves behind fruit for others to pick

When Mary took to running with a traveling man, remember, she wouldn’t have if she hadn’t been drunk. Drinking leads to a ton of bad decisions.
Well, I wasn’t drunk. I can’t use that for an excuse. I merely wanted some fly-tying materials — hen pheasant wings, to be exact.
Why was I so intent on getting hen pheasant wings, anyway?
The feathers from the wings are great for tying tiny muddler minnows. Tiers typically use turkey quill feathers for their muddlers. But tiers are typically tying muddlers on size two, four and six hooks. For our area brook-trout streams, I like size 10 or 12 muddlers. The brookies gobble them up.
I never had any financial acumen. A person can shop online and buy a complete hen pheasant skin for $15 plus shipping. I wanted to kill two birds with one stone, though. Besides getting some feathers, I wanted to give my English springer, Lily, a chance to goose some birds into flight. I went to a shooting preserve.
Hunting at a preserve is like shooting fish in a barrel, right? That’s the common perception. And hatchery fish at that. Probably not even hatchery trout. Probably hatchery walleye or some other less cerebral member of the Actinopterygii class.
So I went to shoot some fish in a barrel and I got skunked. It’s painful to talk about.
I paid for four birds. I figured I should get two of them at least. I think 50 percent is roughly my average on preserve pheasants.
Maybe that’s not great, but I’ll take it. And if Lily found all four birds and I got three or even all four, I’d have all the pheasant wings I would need for a long time.
The preserve owner even tried to help me out. He’s an affable guy, one of those people who is everybody’s instant friend. Whenever I hunt there, he gives me little hints about where he has placed the birds without giving too much away.
So, he said to me, “If I were you, I would hunt down one side of that drainage ditch and back up the other side.”
That’s what Lily and I did. We made a beeline for the ditch. We took off hunting straight into the wind. It’s always great to hunt into the wind. I knew Lily would flush a bird at any moment. I was on high alert.
My focus was wasted. Lily flushed but one bird. I got my bead on it and squeezed my shotgun’s trigger. Nothing happened.
Well, it was like this: We’d had a few balmy days. That had changed, though.
I was hunting the morning of the day one of the recent blizzards roared in. Cold temperatures, brisk winds and scudding snowflakes were serving as the advance guard for winter’s counteroffensive.
My fingers were numb from the cold. When Lily flushed the bird, I fumbled with the safety. I thought it was off, but it wasn’t. The bird got away scot-free.
The rest of the hunt was equally unsuccessful. We scoured the ground, but it was all in vain. I finally left knowing four birds were out there ripe for picking.
So here’s the deal: Any bird hunters who want to give their dogs a late-winter treat should consider going to a certain preserve I know of.
They might find their birds and mine, too. They can send me a thank-you note later.
