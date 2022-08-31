Picking the winner: Beal City the heavy favorite in Highland

A general panic had resurfaced among the masses.
Was something wrong? Did someone have a nasty bout with COVID-19?
Where were the picks!?!
Rest assured, those clamoring for our annual Highland Conference football picks, it has been taken care of.
Those of you not clamoring for sports writers espousing their opinions, resume your daily lives as if nothing were amiss.
Yes, it’s a week late but we’re OK as every Highland Conference football team opened their season last week against a non-conference opponent.
League play begins in earnest this week with games on both Thursday and Friday.
The annual poll including yours truly from the Cadillac News, the Missaukee Sentinel’s Mike Dunn, John Raffel of the Big Rapids Pioneer, Eric Hamp of the Houghton Lake Resorter and Jim Lahde of the Mount Pleasant Morning Sun have voted electronically as to how they think the league race will play out this fall.
And no, there’s no one screaming that the results are fake news. All votes were accurately counted.
To the surprise of no one, defending champion and regular powerhouse Beal City is the pick once again to rule the Highland Conference.
To see our order of finish and a little bit on each team, read on.
Beal City — Beal City opened with a 22-21 win at Ravenna Friday, coming back from a 21-0 deficit to score 22 points in the final 14 minutes. The Aggies are going to be good and have momentum going into this week’s home and conference opener vs. McBain. Beal City graduated a lot from a Division 8 state finalist team last season, yet return a lot, too. Junior running back Cayden Smith and quarterback Jack Fussman are both very good.
Evart — Evart returns a lot of speed to the skill positions and has a seasoned QB in Preston Wallace. Cole Hopkins is rugged fullback with a nose for end zone as runner and receiver while the White brothers have excellent speed on the outside. Evart’s offensive schemes and play-calling are geared toward using its strengths. The Wildcats opened with a 34-20 win over a pesky Beaverton team.
McBain — McBain has everyone returning in the backfield and a nice complement of power (Kalvin McGillis) with elusiveness (Eli Baker, Bryce Akom) in the tight-T and QB Braylon Pace expanding his game to include running more often. Probably the best overall line in league anchored by Mack Bontekoe who will be a beast at guard this season. McBain has to travel to Beal City early which is a disadvantage. The Ramblers opened with a 40-0 loss to perennial power Kingsley.
Lake City — Lake City returns explosive Dayne Blair, who is built compactly with sprinter’s speed. If he stays healthy he can be a game-breaker. Darin Kunkel returns at QB as a dual threat to run or throw. He’s tough and a fiery competitor and on-field leader. Hates to lose. Decent size up front anchored by Rowland Ball but lack experience. Sam Baron and Brody Gothard are solid possession receivers. The Trojans dropped a 54-26 decision to Cheboygan in Week 1.
Manton — Manton graduated a big group of seniors last season and numbers are once again an issue for Coach Eric Salani’s team.
He’s got some playmakers, though, with quarterback Nathan Winters leading the way. If the Rangers can stay relatively healthy, they’ll hang around in a lot of games. Manton hung on to beat Hesperia 36-33 in Week 1.
Roscommon — “I really feel this year is going to be the year we change some things,” Roscommon coach Steve Bednarik said of this year’s varsity football squad.
With strong senior leadership, the Bucks have several veterans that will help lead them this fall. The Bucks return several lineman.
“We can move the football,” he said, noting they have a dual threat offense where they can go to both the run and pass. Defensively, Bednarik said the Bucks will look to their linebacking core to help lead the squad. He said his defensive backs will also be a strength. The Bucks lost to Grayling 21-6 last week.
Houghton Lake — The Bobcats will field a young team this year, graduating most of their offensive and defensive lines and backfield. “We’re going to find our way, but the kids are excited, they’re getting after things,” coach Greg Maynard said.
“We’re going to grow and get better and better each week.” Maynard said the Bobcats’ strengths this season will be on the edge and stretching things horizontally. Houghton Lake dropped its opener to Oscoda 30-12.
Pine River — Brian Jackson takes over at Pine River after former coach Terry Martin moved into the athletic director’s chair.
The Bucks forfeited the final two games last year due to discipline and the resulting low numbers. An off-season hasn’t helped that either as there’s just 15 players on the varsity roster. Quarterback Damian Jackson and Ryder Holmes are the go-to options but it could be a tough season for the green-and-white. The Bucks dropped their opener to Addison, 44-0.
