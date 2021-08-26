Picking the Winners: Beal City the pick in Highland football race

As the word “normal” becomes a bigger part of our lives amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like life is returning to normal in the Highland Conference when it comes to football.
McBain ran unbeaten through the league last fall but technically didn’t win a conference championship because the schools didn’t all play each other due to the shortened regular season.
While the Ramblers will likely play a part this year, Beal City is the pick to win the Highland title among sports writers from the newspapers — Cadillac News, Big Rapids Pioneer, Mount Pleasant Morning Sun and Houghton Lake Resorter — that cover the league.
The Aggies garnered 31 points and three first-place votes in the poll while McBain was second with 27 points and one first-place vote. Evart and Houghton Lake tied for third at 21 points apiece while Pine River was fifth at 19, Lake City sixth at 12, Roscommon seventh at 9 and Manton eighth at 4.
Here’s a little look at each school as play begins.
The Aggies should be their usual selves this fall.
They return 4-5 very good running backs in Cade Block (101-764 yds), Jamisen Latham (45-532), Carter Fussman (26-175) and Wade Wilson (26-148). Latham had a phenomenal freshman season will be one to watch for.
Top back Ben Matthews has departed, but Hunter Miles steps in at QB with experience from late last season.
The biggest question marks lie along the lines where lots of new faces will get playing time.
The good news for McBain is its lines return largely intact from a successful 2020 campaign.
The bad news is very few skill position players return.
One player that will be counted on a lot is junior RB/LB Kalvin McGillis. He played a lot as a sophomore and will have to step up this season. Braylon Pace takes over at quarterback.
Circle Friday, Sept. 3 on your calendars, too, for Beal City at McBain.
The Wildcats put everyone on notice by handing McBain its only loss last year in the second round of the playoffs.
There’s a number of key returnees for coach Pat Craven but he lost several key players, including do-everything quarterback Danny Witbeck, to graduation and transfers.
Sophomore Preston Wallace steps in at quarterback after a strong off-season and Bryant Calderon will be leaned on heavily out of the backfield.
Don’t count Evart out of making life hard on Beal City and McBain.
There’s no secret who Houghton Lake’s offensive weapon is — senior running back Brian Morgan. The reigning Highland Conference Player of the Year, Morgan finished last season with 1,372 yards for the 4-3 Bobcats.
However, with the hiring of Greg Maynard as the Bobcats’ new head coach, Houghton Lake is likely to look different this season both offensively and defensively.
The Bucks went 1-6 in 2020 and have had depth issues the past couple of seasons. There’s reason for optimism here as several skill players — including quarterback Austin Dean and defensive leader Connor Rouse — return this season.
Coach Terry Martin and his staff are confident along the line of scrimmage and that’s where the key to Pine River’s success lies. If the Bucks can consistently open holes and get their playmakers in space, they’re a team to be reckoned with.
The Trojans took a step back in 2020 but the plan is to make that a blip on the radar for what’s been one of the area’s consistent winners of the past decade.
Coach Kyle Smith’s challenge this season is getting a more talented lineup on the same page when it comes to the offense and being able to be physical defensively. Optimism is a bit higher than last season.
Without a junior varsity squad last season, Roscommon returns a roster full of players experienced in playing varsity football. However, the Bucks have just two seniors on the squad this season: quarterback Conner Christner and offensive guard Kody Kohn.
Receiver Ty Thornton and running backs Hunter Hubbard and Ayden Pratt are also key returners for the Bucks, who finished last season 2-5, including two close losses to Lake City and Beal City.
The numbers game has not been kind to coach Eric Salani and the Rangers. A large senior class gives Manton some renewed hope, though, provided it can stay healthy.
The Rangers have switched offensive systems, going to more of a tempo game that gives its athletes a chance to make plays after coaches spent time at Cadillac’s practices in the spring.
This group needs some wins going forward to build confidence.
